TikTok's Viral Pickle Boat Is The Best Way To Serve Tuna Salad Without Bread

You've heard of lettuce wraps to replace bread, but what about a pickle boat? A pickle boat is simply a pickle hollowed out to perfectly fit sandwich-worthy toppings. It's a delicious bread replacement, especially for pickle fans, and goes especially well with tuna salad. Pickles are snappy, acidic, and salty, and tuna salad is creamy and savory. The two make a sensible pairing bursting with flavor.

Tuna salad pickle boats have been circulating on TikTok, and different creators have been putting their spins on the ingredients, assembly, and flavors. Regardless, pickle boats are so easy to prepare: Start with a basic tuna salad recipe and either keep it simple or adorn it with ingredients that will upgrade your tuna salad, like Greek yogurt instead of mayo or a drop of jalapeño juice for heat. Tuna salad is one of those meals where everyone has a unique recipe, and the way that each pickle boat on TikTok is different reflects this. A scoop of your favorite tuna salad in a pickle boat makes an incredible lunch for one or fun finger food at a large party. No one will be missing out on the bread.