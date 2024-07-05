Details About Mr And Mrs Beard's Relationship And Why They Split
With millions of subscribers on YouTube, Adam Moran of Beard Meats Food invites the world to follow along as he makes huge food challenges look easy. Because of this, Moran is likely used to people paying close attention to his personal life, too. Consequently, when his partner, Lindsey Wood (or Mrs. Beard, as she's known) stopped appearing or being mentioned in his videos, talks of a split sprang up.
Unfortunately, the food challenge champ and Wood confirmed their separation a couple months into 2024, having gone their separate ways by the end of 2023. Their split came after more than a decade of being together – a relationship predating the Beard Meats Food channel. Longtime fans have seen quite a bit of the two over the years, growing to care for them both together and separately. As folks speculate about the split, we looked into the details surrounding the Beards' relationship and why they split.
The Beards weren't actually married
Despite Lindsey Wood having gone by the title of Mrs. Beard, she and Adam Moran never actually tied the knot. Of course, they were engaged for quite some time and lived together as partners, leading some fans to believe they were a married couple. Basically, they were everything a married couple is ... just without the piece of paper that goes along with it.
Now, some fans have speculated that the couple may have parted ways because of the lack of an official union. Though the theory of Wood wanting the title to be reality is one of the more popular ones, there is evidence to the contrary. In fact, a year before their split, the couple attended a wedding together, which inspired Wood to address the couple's long engagement — even commenting on how solid their "marriage" seemed from the outside.
In an Instagram post from October 2022, she mentioned neither of them were quite ready for a wedding. She also affectionately called out the strength of their bond, writing, "we are stuck with one another the rest of [our] lives regardless." Though it appears the former couple were confident in the state of their relationship status, that sentiment evidently didn't remain forever.
The split was amicable
Letting go of a serious relationship is tough, especially if it's been at the center of a major chunk of your life. The former Beards aren't letting go completely, though, and appear to be remaining friends thus far. Both Adam Moran and Lindsey Wood have made statements regarding their split, and according to both parties, it was nothing but amicable.
For his part, Moran shot down speculation that there was any wrong doing on either side. In a February 2024 episode of his Breaking Beard podcast, he noted people sometimes "grow apart ... and nobody's (done) anything wrong." This aligns with Wood's statement in a divulging Instagram post that same month. She claimed the two have different paths they want to follow going forward, but hope to remain friends. Despite the relationship dissolving in a seemingly civil manner, we have hints that both parties were also saddened over the loss.
Moran expressed that the breakup has been challenging given the added complication of it being on display for the world. For her part, Wood mentioned that leaning on her friends and loved ones helped while the breakup was fresh. Either way, these two appear to be proof that people can still hold respect and care for each other through a split.
Harsh comments have been directed at both parties over the breakup
Adam Moran and Lindsey Wood may have been civil about their breakup, but a number of Beard Meats Food fans were not. Nasty comments have come from folks on both sides of the breakup — even though neither party asked for sides to be drawn in the first place. While those who've chosen to speak out may be trying to do so in support of their favorite Beard, it's certainly not a good look for those fans.
The harshest words have been against Wood, who's faced some backlash from fans who feel she wasn't a match for the competitive eating star. Some fans have even neared troll level by negatively commenting on her appearance, dietary choices, and personality. Still, other fans have directed their ire toward Moran, dissecting his comments toward Wood as alluding to his treating her poorly.
Thankfully, amid the barrage of negativity, many fans instead shared words of support and empathy for the former couple. Those fans have shared their condolences to both parties, with some sharing their own breakup or divorce stories in commiseration. This, of course, is evidence of the fact that support can come in a form that doesn't put anyone else down, following the lead of Moran and Wood themselves.
Adam Moran was sort of homeless post breakup
It would appear that amid their breakup, Lindsey Wood was able to remain in their shared living space, while Adam Moran was left to find other accommodations. In fact, he confirmed his change in residence on a Breaking Beard episode and revealed that he had been without a home for months following the split.
While Moran has since secured a place to rest his head, some people may have found fault with his needing to move. But it actually makes sense that Mr. Beard would find another space. He's on the road frequently, as Beard Meats Food takes him all over in search of seemingly random supersized foods to obliterate (including some food challenges that got the best of Mr. Beard). Plus, Moran spends a good chunk of time roaming the United States, while the couple resided together in the U.K.
This supposed homelessness presented the opportunity for Moran to find a brand new place to call his own. He revealed in February 2024 that he was in the process of becoming a homeowner, though he was still renting an apartment at that time. He also joked that the move was a welcome one, as his new bachelor pad gave him a bit of anonymity compared to the somewhat-known location of his old place with Wood.
Lindsey Wood has established her own following post breakup
Following Adam Moran's confirmation that the Beards had split, Lindsey Wood put out her own statement. Of course, given her online identity was attached to Beard Meats Food (including her social media handles), a transition was clearly due. She's even acknowledged that most people likely followed her because of her attachment to the food brand. Despite this, Wood wanted to keep her memories intact, and has kept her current Instagram account active rather than start a new one.
Now, after a handle change and shift in content, Wood has begun to develop a group of followers who are on her page simply for her (and her love of garlic bread). Those who stuck around as followers have supplied her comment section with loads of support, too. One person touchingly said they may have come for Beard Meats Food, but stuck around as her follower for Wood's own special personality. This sentiment seems to be shared by various fans, if the outpour of love in the comment sections of her recent posts are any indication.
The attachment to the former Mrs. Beard makes sense, especially for long time fans. Wood and Moran were dating before Beard Meats Food began, so she has been a featured guest throughout its growth, with fans coming to know and adore her. It even seems like the support she's received online has helped negate the harsh comments she may have received elsewhere post breakup.
Both are seemingly dating again
Everyone handles breakups differently, but it would seem that both Lindsey Wood and Adam Moran have begun to get back up on the dating horse. Wood especially seems to be hitting the dating apps, or at least putting herself out there confidently. After confirming her free agency via Instagram in February 2024, she hilariously asked folks, "please now stop reporting my Tinder account as a fake." Wood's comment wasn't in jest, either, as Moran actually stated that more than one person had come to him about her dating profile.
Wood has been posting more frequently in the months following the split about dressing up, going out, and living life to the fullest — seemingly indicating she's found a newfound confidence in being single. Meanwhile, Moran has been less forthcoming about how and when he'll dive back into the dating scene. However, we have been given some crumbs of hints.
Moran's manscaping tendencies have been discussed on post-breakup podcast episodes, he's (jokingly) appeared naked for charity, and received a slew of DMs from ladies very interested in a single Mr. Beard. These hints don't explicitly mean he's actively in the dating scene, but we wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't that far off, either.
They remain linked by another member of the Beard family
Even though they've said they are remaining friends, we don't foresee Lindsey Wood being featured on Beard Meats Food anytime soon. But one recurring guest has appeared fairly often since the breakup, and that is Adam Moran's sister Jenna (who goes by Sister Beard online). The siblings are pretty tight, ribbing each other on camera and hanging out off camera as well. But Sister Beard has grown a strong attachment to Lindsey Wood over the years, as well. More than that, she seems to be Switzerland where the breakup is concerned, and appears to remain close friends with Wood, too.
Whether it's going out on the town with Wood or commenting supportively on her social media posts, Sister Beard has also shown a lot of love toward Wood in the months following the split. In short, Moran and Wood may have parted ways, but it seems their paths will continue to cross — at least via this permanent Beard family member.