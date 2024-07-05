Details About Mr And Mrs Beard's Relationship And Why They Split

Despite Lindsey Wood having gone by the title of Mrs. Beard, she and Adam Moran never actually tied the knot. Of course, they were engaged for quite some time and lived together as partners, leading some fans to believe they were a married couple. Basically, they were everything a married couple is ... just without the piece of paper that goes along with it.

Now, some fans have speculated that the couple may have parted ways because of the lack of an official union. Though the theory of Wood wanting the title to be reality is one of the more popular ones, there is evidence to the contrary. In fact, a year before their split, the couple attended a wedding together, which inspired Wood to address the couple's long engagement — even commenting on how solid their "marriage" seemed from the outside.

In an Instagram post from October 2022, she mentioned neither of them were quite ready for a wedding. She also affectionately called out the strength of their bond, writing, "we are stuck with one another the rest of [our] lives regardless." Though it appears the former couple were confident in the state of their relationship status, that sentiment evidently didn't remain forever.