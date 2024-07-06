Beans You Should And Shouldn't Use When Making Refried Beans

Stuffed into tacos or burritos, used as a dip, eaten as a side — refried beans are versatile and delicious. These tasty, squidgy beans are popular in Latin American and Tex-Mex cuisines, but many fans don't even know what beans they're usually made with. Whether you're looking to forgo store-bought refried beans and make your own for the first time, or you want to try out something different from your usual go-to, you should learn the beans you should and shouldn't use when making refried beans.

I've eaten — and made — a lot of refried beans in my time, but don't just take my word for it. I wanted to learn from chefs, food bloggers, and cookbook authors experienced with Latin American food. So, I interviewed four such experts to get their opinions on the best and worst options for refried beans. Some beans are clearly good or bad choices, while others are more divisive, with both fans and detractors. Ultimately, beans are beans, and any of them will work in a refried beans recipe to some extent or another, but you might not get the texture or flavor that you're expecting.

Learning which beans to use and which to avoid can only improve your refried beans. And, let's not forget that many kitchen rules are made to be broken, so once you know the right way to do things, you can experiment beyond these confines. If it tastes good, it can't be wrong.