Crispy Baked Deviled Chicken Thighs Recipe
Baked chicken can get a bad rap — after all, no one likes dry, boring chicken. But when done right, baked chicken can be crispy, juicy, tender, and most importantly, flavorful. This crispy baked deviled chicken thighs recipe, developed by Kate Shungu, ticks all those done right boxes while also maintaining a weeknight-friendly, easy-to-make approach.
These deviled chicken thighs draw their inspiration from — you guessed it — deviled eggs. This recipe uses Dijon mustard, paprika, and cayenne pepper for that classic deviled flavor. Those ingredients also create a mildly spicy flavor that pairs perfectly with chicken. The outside is crusted with buttery panko breadcrumbs, which crisp in the oven to create a dish that's reminiscent of an oven fried chicken. The breadcrumbs are seasoned with both salt and dried herbs, two keys to even more flavorful chicken.
Finally, to ensure tender, juicy chicken that isn't overcooked, the key is keeping an eye on the thighs as they bake and pulling them out right when they reach the right temperature (a mea thermometer makes this task a breeze). The end result is a melt-in-your-mouth chicken dish that's perfect for weeknight dinners. With just a little hands-on time, you can spend the time while the chicken is in the oven to make a side dish or two (perhaps one of these mashed potato recipes), pack lunch for the next day, or relax with a glass of wine.
Gather the ingredients for crispy baked deviled chicken thighs
Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are the ideal base for this recipe — they'll stay extra juicy in the oven. We'll season the chicken thighs with salt, then slather them with a mixture of Dijon mustard, cayenne, paprika, and lemon juice. The crispy topping is a mixture of panko breadcrumbs, dried oregano, dried parsley, and salt, mixed with melted butter to help them crisp up in the oven.
- 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ⅔ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place the chicken thighs on a work surface. Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon salt.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and paprika.
- Brush the Dijon mixture over the chicken thighs with a pastry brush.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the panko breadcrumbs, oregano, parsley, butter, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
- Sprinkle the panko mixture evenly over the chicken thighs.
- Place on a sheet pan and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the chicken reaches 165 F in the thickest part.
- Transfer to a serving platter and serve.
What are tips for getting perfectly crispy baked chicken?
A lightly golden, crispy crust is the perfect topper for a juicy chicken thigh, but a soggy, lackluster crust makes for a less-than-desirable entree. There are three keys to ensure a crispy, crunchy exterior. First, the oven should be at least 400 F to encourage browning, whether it's the skin itself or the breadcrumbs on top of the skin. Anything lower will likely result in a pale exterior, and therefore a not-so-crispy one. Next, if the chicken is wet, pat it dry with paper towels first — this encourages browning instead of steaming.
The final tip is to employ butter to help the skin get crisp. For this recipe, we'll add a tablespoon of butter to the breadcrumbs. By baking the chicken at a higher temperature (400 F), the butter-coated breadcrumbs will get brown and crispy. As a final tip, you could even broil the chicken for a minute or two towards the end; make sure the chicken is cooked through, then turn on the broiler and keep a close eye on those breadcrumbs. As soon as the tops reach the golden-brown stage, pull the chicken from the oven to avoid burning.
What makes these deviled chicken thighs?
A "deviled" food isn't exactly an unfamiliar one, as deviled eggs are one of the most popular appetizers out there. Of course, it's much less common to hear about a different kind of food being deviled. To "devil" means to add spicy seasonings to a dish, such as mustard, ground pepper, or ground chiles. Paprika and cayenne are two examples of ground chiles that you may have in your pantry. A classic deviled egg contains Dijon mustard, mayo, vinegar, and often a dusting of paprika. Some even contain cayenne for a little kick.
We'll borrow a few of the deviled egg ingredients (Dijon mustard, lemon juice instead of vinegar, and paprika) to make these deviled chicken thighs. Then, we'll add even more heat with cayenne pepper. The end result is a lightly spicy, perfectly deviled piece of chicken. If you can't get enough of the deviled madness for this meal, then perhaps deviled egg potato salad or even deviled egg pasta salad are two sides you might want to consider for a devilishly good dinner.