Baked chicken can get a bad rap — after all, no one likes dry, boring chicken. But when done right, baked chicken can be crispy, juicy, tender, and most importantly, flavorful. This crispy baked deviled chicken thighs recipe, developed by Kate Shungu, ticks all those done right boxes while also maintaining a weeknight-friendly, easy-to-make approach.

These deviled chicken thighs draw their inspiration from — you guessed it — deviled eggs. This recipe uses Dijon mustard, paprika, and cayenne pepper for that classic deviled flavor. Those ingredients also create a mildly spicy flavor that pairs perfectly with chicken. The outside is crusted with buttery panko breadcrumbs, which crisp in the oven to create a dish that's reminiscent of an oven fried chicken. The breadcrumbs are seasoned with both salt and dried herbs, two keys to even more flavorful chicken.

Finally, to ensure tender, juicy chicken that isn't overcooked, the key is keeping an eye on the thighs as they bake and pulling them out right when they reach the right temperature (a mea thermometer makes this task a breeze). The end result is a melt-in-your-mouth chicken dish that's perfect for weeknight dinners. With just a little hands-on time, you can spend the time while the chicken is in the oven to make a side dish or two (perhaps one of these mashed potato recipes), pack lunch for the next day, or relax with a glass of wine.