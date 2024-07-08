The Chef-Approved Dessert To Pair With Pulled Pork This Summer

At first sight, the pairing of pork and bananas may appear unconventional. To some, however, it's a match made in BBQ heaven. Chef Rich Parente, owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, told Mashed, "With pulled pork, I'd go with banana pudding." Parente spoke with Mashed about these two foods that, collectively and individually, remind him of North Carolina, where locals and tourists feast on plenty of each. "This is a nostalgic combination for me, and eating pulled pork and banana pudding just makes me happy." The tasty fusion is a testament to the striking compatibility that can be found in sweet and savory fare.

Among beloved dishes such as sweet potato pie, fried green tomatoes, and sonker, pulled pork and banana pudding are icons of Tar Heel State cuisine and have deep roots in Southern culinary traditions. A slow-cooked, generously seasoned pulled pork recipe offers a satisfyingly tender palate, while banana pudding brings a unique feeling of comfort. The classic dessert is made with layers of vanilla wafers or ladyfingers, vanilla custard, and thick banana slices, all topped with whipped cream or fluffy meringue.