Boozy Espresso Martini Popsicles Recipe

Turning a cocktail into a popsicle can be a bit of a finicky business. Alcohol freezes at a much lower temperature than water, so it is very important to get your ratios right or else your popsicles will never take proper form. Fortunately, here we've done that work for you.

The espresso martini popsicles in this recipe are 10% alcohol by volume (ABV), which is similar to many wines, and about twice as strong as an average beer. This is just about the high-end for what level of ABV will freeze in a standard household freezer. Most popsicle molds are around 3-ounces in size, which means that, at 10% ABV, each popsicle contains about as much booze as half of a 12-ounce beer.

For this recipe we used 40% ABV (80-proof) vanilla vodka, which is the industry standard strength for spirits. The coffee liqueur we used was 25% ABV (50-proof), which is about average, though certain brands may be high or lower than that. Be sure to check the label, as alcohol content much higher than that may prevent the popsicles from freezing properly. Lower alcohol is no problem.

We would not suggest trying to increase the alcohol content of these popsicles, as we can't guarantee a successful freeze, but if you wish to make them a bit less boozy, feel free. Increasing the ratio of water to alcohol or adding a splash of milk will bring down the alcohol content.