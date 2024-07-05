We Tried Takis Kaboom And Enjoyed The Flavor Explosion

Get ready to buckle up your taste buds, Takis is back at it again. Since exploding onto the snack scene with Fuego Rolled Tortilla Chips in 2006, Takis has continued to roll out hit after hit.

2024 has been a wild ride for Takis. Early this year, Buckin' Ranch galloped into our lives. Cobra, the spicy Worcestershire sauce-flavored rolled chip slithered into Kroger stores on May 20 with a July 8 expansion to 7-Eleven. And then, coming in with a bang for summer 2024 — Kaboom! It's a sweet and spicy sriracha blast, all packed into a rolled tortilla chip.

A rep from Takis was kind enough to send samples my way. You'll find more info on methodology at the end of this article, but basically, after a couple of rounds of taste-testing (and a hefty amount of hand-washing to rid myself of the tell-tale red-orange dust) I'm here, typing with tingling lips, ready to share the explosive details of this tasty new flavor.