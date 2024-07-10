Vanilla Ice Cream Pairs Perfectly With Smoked Brisket

Whether you're a fan of the unusual combination or not, you've likely heard the buzz about one surprising ice cream topping that many people swear by: a generous drizzle of olive oil. However, here's something you've likely never considered serving alongside your vanilla ice cream before — smoked brisket.

Yes, the same brisket you heap on your plate at your favorite BBQ spot. While it seems unusual at first thought, just consider the number of desserts made better with bacon. Smoked brisket contains a lot of the same flavor notes, so could it be a match made in heaven? We reached out to an expert to find out.

"I had never personally thought about combining the two contrasting flavors of vanilla ice cream and smoked brisket," says Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse. "After the question was raised, I couldn't wait to get back to the General Store to try it for myself." He topped a bowl of classic vanilla ice cream with finely diced brisket, creating a sundae of sorts, and determined that the offbeat combination actually works. "It is the perfect blend of sweet, smoky, and savory," Shoults declares. We'd definitely suggest a ratio that favors ice cream to brisket, treating the meat more like a topping as Shoults did. If you're intrigued and want to try it out for yourself, we have a classic smoked brisket recipe that's a great place to start.