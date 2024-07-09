The Muffin Pan Hack For Perfect Ice Cream Cone Bowls Every Time

Serving your ice cream in a cone bowl can really level up the experience and make you feel as though you've stepped into a scoop shop without ever leaving your kitchen. The problem with buying this product from the store, however, is that it's fairly delicate, and you're liable to end up with half a box of broken cone bowls, despite the careful packaging. Making your own from scratch ensures you get perfectly intact cone bowls — plus, they taste infinitely better when they're fresh from your oven.

Out of all the life-changing muffin pan hacks out there, one of our favorites is using the pan to make ice cream cone bowls. The process starts the same way as if you were making ice cream cones: Bake some batter until you have very thin "cookies;" then, rather than rolling each cookie into a cone shape, just drape them over an upside-down muffin compartment. (Remember to move fast while the cookies are still warm and flexible.)

This will create a perfect, muffin-sized cone bowl that you can then fill with your ice cream of choice. Note that you'll probably want to give it a few minutes to cool so it holds its shape. If you have a few extra bowls, but you've run out of ice cream, don't worry. For a twist on the classic summer treat, consider our viral hack for making ice cream cones (or bowls) without ice cream – hint: Use whipped cream instead.