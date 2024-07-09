Can You Get A Day Pass For Costco?

There are plenty of benefits to shopping at Costco, including being able to access savings on groceries, electronics, and gas, but not everybody can justify forking over $60 each year to be a member of the wholesale club. Still, there may come a time when you're hosting a big event and could benefit from picking up supplies from the big box store — or perhaps you're visiting from Wyoming, West Virginia, or Rhode Island (the only states without Costco locations) and want to see what all of the hype is about. Will the retailer issue you a day pass so you can shop for a single day?

Unfortunately, Costco does not offer one-day shopping passes for free or even at a small cost. However, nonmembers can still buy prescriptions at the grocer's pharmacy without having to flash one of those fancy plastic cards — though you do need to be a member to take advantage of the Costco Member Prescription Program's discounts. Similarly, you do not need to be a member to see one of Costco's in-house optometrists, but you cannot order glasses or contacts from the optical department without a membership.

Additionally, 14 states allow non-members to purchase alcohol at Costco (due to local laws prohibiting membership requirements for the product category), but what if you want to buy some of the grocer's other bulk-sized goods? As it turns out, there are a few ways to do this without paying a membership fee yourself.