13 Tips You Need To Cook Eggs Benedict Like A Pro

Eggs Benedict is one of those dishes that can be absolutely amazing if done right, but pretty abysmal if not executed properly. It's a tricky dish to master thanks to all the steps involved. A good eggs Benedict should have perfectly poached eggs with springy whites and silky yolks, lusciously creamy hollandaise sauce, and a bread base that gives just the right amount of crunch, while still being tender. For many home cooks, it's all too much pressure. But it doesn't have to be that way.

If you've been trying to wow family and friends with restaurant-quality eggs Benedict at home, this article is for you. To help you master this popular brunch dish, we sought out advice from experts like chefs, food bloggers, and culinary instructors. We asked them for tips on everything from poaching eggs to emulsifying hollandaise sauce and the tastiest toppings to upgrade classic eggs Benedict. They spilled their secrets and now we're passing them on to you. The next time you decide to make eggs Benny at home, give these pro tips and easy hacks a try. You may just find that you have perfection on a plate.