Copycat Hardee's Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit Recipe

Most fast-food joints have some main players in their lineups, and the Made From Scratch Biscuits at Hardee's are a fine example. The chain doesn't stick to serving plain biscuits, though, and offers various fillings to transform them into sandwiches. That includes Nashville hot chicken, a flavor-packed fried chicken concoction that originated in its namesake city almost a century ago. Hardee's has done a good job with its rendition featuring crispy-battered chicken seasoned with hot spices.

Skip the drive-thru and crowds by following Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins' take on the savory bite. "Spicy fried chicken and a biscuit?! Get in my belly!," she says. She's clearly the right person for the task, sharing her love for buttery biscuits and spicy fried chicken. "This copycat recipe is my ideal fusion of those two favorites. Not only do I get to recreate it, I get to eat it afterwards," she says.

She continues, "Hardee's was a treat for my dad and me. And, 100% of the time, it was some biscuit-y thing we consumed. Hardee's is nostalgic for me, and it sits in that warm-fuzzy food memory place." Nashville hot chicken, however, hadn't yet exploded in fast food and she says, "that's a relatively new warm-fuzzy food memory." After tasting it at Hattie B's in Nashville, she is a devoted fan and says, "That level of crispiness (chicken) and that finger-licking spiciness (with a clever hint of sweetness) — that's unforgettable flavor there."