Pros Explain Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Lentils

Lentils might not seem like a particular challenge to cook, but many people struggle with them. Plus, some folks think they don't like these little legumes when, really, they've just been cooking them badly for years. There are many mistakes people can make when cooking lentils, but once you know what they are, it's easy enough to avoid them.

Learning how to cook lentils well is totally worth it. They are cheap and packed with protein and other nutrients, making them a hearty ingredient that won't leave you out of pocket. And, cooked well, they're delicious. You might think that you can just go without lentils instead of figuring out how to cook with them, but that's a sad path to find yourself on.

As a vegan, I cook with lentils a lot because they're a perfect meat-free protein source. I also interviewed two lentil experts who dished the dirt on how to cook them. First, I spoke with Kelly LeBlanc, the vice president of nutrition programming at food and nutrition nonprofit Oldways. Then I talked to recipe developer and food blogger Elaine Gordon of Eating by Elaine. With their expert advice — plus my experience as a food writer and recipe developer — I've uncovered the most common lentil-cooking mistakes and how to avoid them.