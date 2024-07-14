Recipes Course Dessert Recipes

Strawberries And Cream Crepe Cake Recipe

strawberries and cream crepe cake on stand Annabelle Randles/Mashed
By Annabelle Randles/

With thin and delicate crepes stacked between layers of luscious strawberry cream and juicy fresh strawberries, this strawberries and cream crepe cake makes a stunning centerpiece dessert. From birthdays, tea parties, anniversaries, and baby showers to family gatherings, this show-stopping treat, created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, is perfect for any occasion and can be adapted to suit a variety of seasonal fruits. Depending on the occasion, you can enjoy this crepe cake with tea, coffee, champagne, or lemonade, and you can serve extra strawberries on the side.

A unique twist on the classic strawberry and cream summer combo, this no-bake dessert is one of the easiest many-layered cakes you will ever make. The tender crepes have a slightly chewy texture in perfect contrast with the sweet and fruity fluffy whipped cream. Each bite of this summery cake is a pure melt-in-the-mouth delight.

Although each individual step of this recipe is easy, you will need to plan ahead as the crepes are cooked first and then left to cool completely before the cake is built. The crepes can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Any leftover cake can be kept in the fridge covered for up to 3 days. Randles advises against freezing this cake as the whipped cream consistency will become grainy when thawed.

Gather the ingredients for this strawberries and cream crepe cake

strawberries and cream crepe cake ingredients Annabelle Randles/Mashed

To make this strawberries and cream crepe cake you will need flour, sugar, eggs, milk, butter, and salt for the batter as well as heavy cream, powdered sugar, and strawberries for the filling and decoration.

Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients

flour, sugar, and salt in bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Mix the flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl.

Step 2: Add milk

mixing milk in flour Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Whisking continuously, mix in the milk little by little until the batter is completely smooth.

Step 3: Add eggs

whisking eggs in crepe batter Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Whisk the eggs one by one into the batter.

Step 4: Add butter

whisking butter in crepe batter Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Stir in the melted butter.

Step 5: Rest the batter

resting crepe batter Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Leave the batter to rest for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Grease a crepe pan

butter melting in crepe pan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

When you are ready to cook the crepes, heat a small knob of butter in an 8-inch crepe pan over medium-high heat.

Step 7: Add the batter

adding batter to crepe pan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Pour just under ⅓ of a cup of batter into the pan, and swirl the pan around to evenly cover the bottom of the pan.

Step 8: Cook the crepe on one side

cooking crepe Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cook the crepe for around 45 seconds on one side until it's firm and slightly golden.

Step 9: Flip the crepe

flipping crepe with spatula Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Using a palette knife or spatula, flip the crepe on the other side.

Step 10: Cook the crepe on other side

cooking crepe on second side Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cook the crepe for 30 to 45 seconds until golden.

Step 11: Transfer the crepe to a plate

transferring crepe to plate Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Transfer the cooked crepe to a plate.

Step 12: Cook the remaining crepes

crepe cooking in pan Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Repeat steps 6 to 11 with the remaining batter.

Step 13: Leave the crepes to cool

crepes cooling on plate Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Leave the crepes to cool down completely.

Step 14: Mash some strawberries

mashed strawberries in bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

When they are completely cool, make the strawberry cream. With a fork mash enough hulled strawberries to get ⅓ cup of puree (about ¾ cup whole strawberries).

Step 15: Dice the remaining strawberries

diced strawberries on chopping board Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Cut the remaining hulled strawberries into small dice

Step 16: Combine the cream ingredients

cream, strawberries and sugar in food mixer bowl Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Place the cream, strawberry puree, and granulated sugar in the bowl of a food mixer.

Step 17: Whip the strawberry cream

whipped strawberry cream Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Whip until the strawberry cream is stiff.

Step 18: Spread strawberry cream on a crepe

spreading cream on crepe Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Place the first crepe on a serving dish and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.

Step 19: Top with another crepe

layering crepe and cream Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Place another crepe on top and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.

Step 20: Add diced strawberries

diced strawberries in crepe Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Scatter about 2 tablespoons of diced strawberries on top.

Step 21: Layer the remaining crepes

spreading diced strawberries on crepe Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Repeat steps 18 and 20 with the remaining crepes, making sure you keep around ½ cup of strawberry cream to decorate the top of the cake.

Step 22: Top the cake with strawberry cream

cream on top of crepe cake Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Top the cake with the remaining strawberry cream.

Step 23: Decorate the crepe cake

decorating strawberries and cream crepe cake Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Top with unhulled strawberries.

Step 24: Serve the strawberry crepe cake

strawberries and cream crepe cake served Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Slice and serve the crepe cake.

Strawberries and Cream Crepe Cake Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
With delicate crepes stacked between layers of luscious strawberry cream and juicy fresh strawberries, this crepe cake makes a stunning centerpiece dessert.
Prep Time
1
hour
Cook Time
22
minutes
Servings
10
Servings
sliced strawberries and cream crepe cake
Total time: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 ½ cups milk
  • ½ stick unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ stick unsalted butter, for frying
  • 2 ½ cups heavy cream
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 1 pint (¾ pound) strawberries, hulled
  • 5 strawberries, unhulled and halved, for decoration
Directions
  1. Mix the flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
  2. Whisking continuously, mix in the milk little by little until the batter is completely smooth.
  3. Whisk the eggs one by one into the batter.
  4. Stir in the melted butter.
  5. Leave the batter to rest for 20 minutes.
  6. When you are ready to cook the crepes, heat a small knob of butter in an 8-inch crepe pan over medium-high heat.
  7. Pour just under ⅓ of a cup of batter into the pan, and swirl the pan around to evenly cover the bottom of the pan
  8. Cook the crepe for around 45 seconds on one side until it's firm and slightly golden.
  9. Using a palette knife or spatula, flip the crepe on the other side.
  10. Cook the crepe for 30 to 45 seconds until golden.
  11. Transfer the cooked crepe to a plate.
  12. Repeat steps 6 to 11 with the remaining batter.
  13. Leave the crepes to cool down completely.
  14. When they are completely cool, make the strawberry cream. With a fork mash enough hulled strawberries to get ⅓ cup of puree (about ¾ cup whole strawberries).
  15. Cut the remaining hulled strawberries into small dice.
  16. Place the cream, strawberry puree, and granulated sugar in the bowl of a food mixer.
  17. Whip until the strawberry cream is stiff.
  18. Place the first crepe on a serving dish and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.
  19. Place another crepe on top and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.
  20. Scatter about 2 tablespoons of diced strawberries on top.
  21. Repeat steps 18 and 20 with the remaining crepes, making sure you keep around ½ cup of strawberry cream to decorate the top of the cake.
  22. Top the cake with the remaining strawberry cream.
  23. Top with unhulled strawberries.
  24. Slice and serve the crepe cake.
What are some tips for making the perfect crepe cake?

slice of strawberries and cream crepe cake Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Making a crepe cake isn't difficult, but it can be time-intensive and it requires a little bit of patience. As layers of crepes and cream are stacked on top of each other, it is important to make sure that the cake stays stable and doesn't sag or turn out lopsided. Size, temperature, and consistency are key, and there are a few tips to ensure success.

First, it is best to make sure the crepes are of consistent shape and thickness. Randles recommends measuring the batter and using ⅓ of a cup for each crepe cooked in an 8-inch crepe pan. It is also essential to leave the crepes to cool completely before building the cake. If the crepes are too hot, the whipped cream will start melting and the crepe cake will slide and collapse. As you layer, be sure to position the crepes carefully on top of one another. 

To help with stability, Randles also advises spreading thin and even layers of filling to maintain a balanced appearance and so as not to overload the cake. If you are using fresh fruits, Randles recommends cutting the fruits into small dice to avoid lumps and to make the crepe cake easier to slice.

How can I make the best crepes?

strawberries and cream crepe cake top view Annabelle Randles/Mashed

Whether sweet or savory, crepes are a perennial favorite. As they only call for a few ingredients, they are also straightforward to make. However, to ensure that your crepes are light, delicate, and perfectly cooked there are a few easy tips to follow.

As dry and wet ingredients mix, air bubbles form and create a lumpy batter. If you have difficulties getting rid of the lumps, simply transfer the batter to a blender and whizz for 10 seconds or so, until the batter is smooth. Once the batter is mixed, it is essential to let it rest to help the gluten in the flour bind with the eggs and milk. This results in a smoother batter, ensuring tender and lighter crepes. Randles recommends a resting time of at least 20 minutes. You can also leave the batter to rest overnight in the fridge in an airtight container.

The type of pan you use and the temperature at which you cook the crepes are key elements. If you find yourself making crepes often, Randles recommends investing in a quality crepe pan. Make sure to heat the pan properly first, then add butter, spread the batter quickly at the bottom of the pan, and cook the crepes on medium heat. Flipping crepes in the air is easier than it looks, but if you are not confident, a silicone spatula will ensure that your crepes are evenly cooked on both sides.

