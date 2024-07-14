Strawberries And Cream Crepe Cake Recipe
With thin and delicate crepes stacked between layers of luscious strawberry cream and juicy fresh strawberries, this strawberries and cream crepe cake makes a stunning centerpiece dessert. From birthdays, tea parties, anniversaries, and baby showers to family gatherings, this show-stopping treat, created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, is perfect for any occasion and can be adapted to suit a variety of seasonal fruits. Depending on the occasion, you can enjoy this crepe cake with tea, coffee, champagne, or lemonade, and you can serve extra strawberries on the side.
A unique twist on the classic strawberry and cream summer combo, this no-bake dessert is one of the easiest many-layered cakes you will ever make. The tender crepes have a slightly chewy texture in perfect contrast with the sweet and fruity fluffy whipped cream. Each bite of this summery cake is a pure melt-in-the-mouth delight.
Although each individual step of this recipe is easy, you will need to plan ahead as the crepes are cooked first and then left to cool completely before the cake is built. The crepes can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Any leftover cake can be kept in the fridge covered for up to 3 days. Randles advises against freezing this cake as the whipped cream consistency will become grainy when thawed.
Gather the ingredients for this strawberries and cream crepe cake
To make this strawberries and cream crepe cake you will need flour, sugar, eggs, milk, butter, and salt for the batter as well as heavy cream, powdered sugar, and strawberries for the filling and decoration.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients
Mix the flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
Step 2: Add milk
Whisking continuously, mix in the milk little by little until the batter is completely smooth.
Step 3: Add eggs
Whisk the eggs one by one into the batter.
Step 4: Add butter
Stir in the melted butter.
Step 5: Rest the batter
Leave the batter to rest for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Grease a crepe pan
When you are ready to cook the crepes, heat a small knob of butter in an 8-inch crepe pan over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Add the batter
Pour just under ⅓ of a cup of batter into the pan, and swirl the pan around to evenly cover the bottom of the pan.
Step 8: Cook the crepe on one side
Cook the crepe for around 45 seconds on one side until it's firm and slightly golden.
Step 9: Flip the crepe
Using a palette knife or spatula, flip the crepe on the other side.
Step 10: Cook the crepe on other side
Cook the crepe for 30 to 45 seconds until golden.
Step 11: Transfer the crepe to a plate
Transfer the cooked crepe to a plate.
Step 12: Cook the remaining crepes
Repeat steps 6 to 11 with the remaining batter.
Step 13: Leave the crepes to cool
Leave the crepes to cool down completely.
Step 14: Mash some strawberries
When they are completely cool, make the strawberry cream. With a fork mash enough hulled strawberries to get ⅓ cup of puree (about ¾ cup whole strawberries).
Step 15: Dice the remaining strawberries
Cut the remaining hulled strawberries into small dice
Step 16: Combine the cream ingredients
Place the cream, strawberry puree, and granulated sugar in the bowl of a food mixer.
Step 17: Whip the strawberry cream
Whip until the strawberry cream is stiff.
Step 18: Spread strawberry cream on a crepe
Place the first crepe on a serving dish and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.
Step 19: Top with another crepe
Place another crepe on top and spread a thin layer of strawberry cream on top.
Step 20: Add diced strawberries
Scatter about 2 tablespoons of diced strawberries on top.
Step 21: Layer the remaining crepes
Repeat steps 18 and 20 with the remaining crepes, making sure you keep around ½ cup of strawberry cream to decorate the top of the cake.
Step 22: Top the cake with strawberry cream
Top the cake with the remaining strawberry cream.
Step 23: Decorate the crepe cake
Top with unhulled strawberries.
Step 24: Serve the strawberry crepe cake
Slice and serve the crepe cake.
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 eggs
- 2 ½ cups milk
- ½ stick unsalted butter, melted
- ½ stick unsalted butter, for frying
- 2 ½ cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1 pint (¾ pound) strawberries, hulled
- 5 strawberries, unhulled and halved, for decoration
What are some tips for making the perfect crepe cake?
Making a crepe cake isn't difficult, but it can be time-intensive and it requires a little bit of patience. As layers of crepes and cream are stacked on top of each other, it is important to make sure that the cake stays stable and doesn't sag or turn out lopsided. Size, temperature, and consistency are key, and there are a few tips to ensure success.
First, it is best to make sure the crepes are of consistent shape and thickness. Randles recommends measuring the batter and using ⅓ of a cup for each crepe cooked in an 8-inch crepe pan. It is also essential to leave the crepes to cool completely before building the cake. If the crepes are too hot, the whipped cream will start melting and the crepe cake will slide and collapse. As you layer, be sure to position the crepes carefully on top of one another.
To help with stability, Randles also advises spreading thin and even layers of filling to maintain a balanced appearance and so as not to overload the cake. If you are using fresh fruits, Randles recommends cutting the fruits into small dice to avoid lumps and to make the crepe cake easier to slice.
How can I make the best crepes?
Whether sweet or savory, crepes are a perennial favorite. As they only call for a few ingredients, they are also straightforward to make. However, to ensure that your crepes are light, delicate, and perfectly cooked there are a few easy tips to follow.
As dry and wet ingredients mix, air bubbles form and create a lumpy batter. If you have difficulties getting rid of the lumps, simply transfer the batter to a blender and whizz for 10 seconds or so, until the batter is smooth. Once the batter is mixed, it is essential to let it rest to help the gluten in the flour bind with the eggs and milk. This results in a smoother batter, ensuring tender and lighter crepes. Randles recommends a resting time of at least 20 minutes. You can also leave the batter to rest overnight in the fridge in an airtight container.
The type of pan you use and the temperature at which you cook the crepes are key elements. If you find yourself making crepes often, Randles recommends investing in a quality crepe pan. Make sure to heat the pan properly first, then add butter, spread the batter quickly at the bottom of the pan, and cook the crepes on medium heat. Flipping crepes in the air is easier than it looks, but if you are not confident, a silicone spatula will ensure that your crepes are evenly cooked on both sides.