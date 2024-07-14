Strawberries and Cream Crepe Cake Recipe

With thin and delicate crepes stacked between layers of luscious strawberry cream and juicy fresh strawberries, this strawberries and cream crepe cake makes a stunning centerpiece dessert. From birthdays, tea parties, anniversaries, and baby showers to family gatherings, this show-stopping treat, created by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, is perfect for any occasion and can be adapted to suit a variety of seasonal fruits. Depending on the occasion, you can enjoy this crepe cake with tea, coffee, champagne, or lemonade, and you can serve extra strawberries on the side.

A unique twist on the classic strawberry and cream summer combo, this no-bake dessert is one of the easiest many-layered cakes you will ever make. The tender crepes have a slightly chewy texture in perfect contrast with the sweet and fruity fluffy whipped cream. Each bite of this summery cake is a pure melt-in-the-mouth delight.

Although each individual step of this recipe is easy, you will need to plan ahead as the crepes are cooked first and then left to cool completely before the cake is built. The crepes can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Any leftover cake can be kept in the fridge covered for up to 3 days. Randles advises against freezing this cake as the whipped cream consistency will become grainy when thawed.