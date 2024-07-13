Biggest Food Recalls In Meijer's History

In the past few years, food recalls have become more common, and a number of big ones have occurred at Meijer. The Meijer grocery chain has been keeping a running list of recalls on its website since 2010, but we found a few big incidents that go back even further.

While several of them have been with Meijer branded products, some of the really big cases have been a part of a nationwide recall from other brands. There's not just one reason that food products get recalled at Meijer. Our list of the biggest recalls includes circumstances such as product mislabeling (usually related to undeclared allergens), foreign objects found in products made in the same batch, packaging defects, and possible bacterial contamination. Even though there are often multiple recalls a month for food items at Meijer, our list outlines the largest ones in its history, both specific to Meijer as well as affecting other retailers nationwide.