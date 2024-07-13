Store-Bought Foods Chefs Secretly Love

Everything is better from scratch. At least, that's what many of us have learned through countless hours of watching cooking shows. Whether you're hankering after some red velvet cake or simply need a stick of butter to complement your freshly-baked sourdough, the going theory is that homemade is better than store-bought. Think of famed chef Alice Waters using a mortar and pestle to make aioli, or Julia Child's refrain that she didn't believe in bottled salad dressing.

Despite the many prominent examples of chefs making things from scratch, there are plenty of culinary luminaries who swear by having certain store-bought ingredients in their kitchens at all times. Some are logical (who has time to churn their own butter in a busy restaurant kitchen?), while others are more surprising (who knew store-bought breadcrumbs could be just as flavorful as homemade ones?). To discover some of the ingredients you should be adding to your shopping list, we spoke with several prominent chefs to discover which store-bought ingredients you'd find on their shelves and why.