Vegetable Coffee Is Getting Out Of Hand

Vegetable coffee. These two words would likely never go together if not for social media. The vegetable coffee pairing that's trending at the moment is spring onion coffee — a cup of iced coffee with milk and heaps of chopped spring onions. However, trending does not always correlate with well-liked. We spoke to coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, who runs Home Coffee Expert, a resource for all things coffee, about this odd combination. With the benefit of the doubt, we asked him if it works well.

"I cannot understand why you would ever bother doing this," Woodburn-Simmonds says. It's a TikTok trend that he, like many other people, has trouble getting on board for. "If I was going to be extremely generous, then I can see a world where you've made a coffee with so much creamer that it's just dense and texturally unpleasant, and some crunch and sharpness from a spring onion adds contrast," he adds, but ultimately, Woodburn-Simmonds doesn't think you can fix unpleasantness with more unpleasantness. If you're looking for a new coffee recipe, you may want to stick with coffee recipes that put a standard cup of Joe to shame (like our salted caramel iced coffee), not recipes that do the opposite.