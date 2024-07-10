Anyone Could Have Predicted The Orange Creamsicle 'Trend'

The Orange Creamsicle has been a staple of grocery store frozen aisles since the 1930s. After almost 100 years of orange cream, it seems like the flavor is everywhere this summer, but this "trend" was actually very easy to predict. The Orange Creamsicle has always been a reliable treat for warm weather, much like every other popsicle. Fortunately for this classic flavor, no other fruity popsicle has the same retro American vibes and iconic orange-and-white look. The Orange Creamsicle is a unique and easily identifiable treat that's hard to miss when it pops up on various fast food menus.

This summer, the flavor is already at Wendy's in the form of an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty (which is an old-fashioned joy, by the way), and Sonic has an Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float equipped with popping orange boba-like bubbles. This orangey list could go on, with products like Coffee Mate's orange cream-flavored coffee creamer and Starbucks' orange cream cake pop, but don't let this long list confuse you. Even if there may be more orange cream treats this summer than in recent years, Orange Creamsicle is less like a "trend" and more like a classic summertime treat.