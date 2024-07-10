Anyone Could Have Predicted The Orange Creamsicle 'Trend'
The Orange Creamsicle has been a staple of grocery store frozen aisles since the 1930s. After almost 100 years of orange cream, it seems like the flavor is everywhere this summer, but this "trend" was actually very easy to predict. The Orange Creamsicle has always been a reliable treat for warm weather, much like every other popsicle. Fortunately for this classic flavor, no other fruity popsicle has the same retro American vibes and iconic orange-and-white look. The Orange Creamsicle is a unique and easily identifiable treat that's hard to miss when it pops up on various fast food menus.
This summer, the flavor is already at Wendy's in the form of an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty (which is an old-fashioned joy, by the way), and Sonic has an Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float equipped with popping orange boba-like bubbles. This orangey list could go on, with products like Coffee Mate's orange cream-flavored coffee creamer and Starbucks' orange cream cake pop, but don't let this long list confuse you. Even if there may be more orange cream treats this summer than in recent years, Orange Creamsicle is less like a "trend" and more like a classic summertime treat.
Orange cream is full of nostalgia
Even just within the past few years, brands have created many orange cream-flavored products, ranging from beverages to ice cream bars. In 2023, Vizzy Hard Seltzer debuted a limited-time orange cream pop flavor; in 2022, Dutch Bros released a blended Orangesicle energy drink as a refreshing alternative to its usual coffee; and in 2019, Taco Bell brought an Orange Cream Pop Freeze to its menus. Even ice cream brands like Tillamook and Van Leeuwens have orange cream-inspired flavors.
The appearance of orange cream-flavored food around summertime is similar to autumn's pumpkin spice phenomenon. Pumpkin spice lattes appear at the start of every fall season, and they hold sentimental value for provoking warm, fuzzy feelings. There's a pretty self-explanatory psychology behind this. For one thing, the seasonality of pumpkin spice simulates the scarcity effect, thereby increasing the flavor's value and desirability. There's also plenty of nostalgia involved; the drink reminds people of cozy fall days and holidays of years past, all while ushering in the new season to come.
This all sounds eerily similar to what's happening with orange cream, only pumpkin spice probably operates on a larger scale. Similar driving factors of seasonality and nostalgia could be involved in making orange and cream a reliable summer trend.