Art Smith's Simple Swap For Mayo-Free Coleslaw

A complete history of coleslaw will tell you that a version of the side dish we know and love dates all the way back to ancient Rome. The stuff we pile high on our pulled pork sandwiches, however, is closer to a Dutch iteration called koosla. Loaded with mayonnaise and sometimes copious amounts of sugar, creamy coleslaw has become a quintessential accompaniment for Southern-style cooking. While it may be hard to imagine coleslaw any other way, when you're looking for that tangy crunch without all the heaviness, Art Smith — executive chef and co-owner of Chef Art Smith's Reunion — says mayo-free coleslaw is the way to go.

"Vinaigrettes are a fantastic option, especially if you're looking for something lighter," Smith told Mashed in an exclusive interview. Typically, vinaigrettes are made with a combination of oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices. While traditional coleslaw recipes tend to use vinegar and mayo to dress the shredded cabbage, in this case, olive oil will provide the fatty element. Not only is olive oil considered a more heart-healthy option, but when you're making your own vinaigrette, there are loads of ways to customize it to suit your personal taste preferences — you can even try some of these 13 ways to add more flavor when making coleslaw.