Art Smith's Simple Swap For Mayo-Free Coleslaw
A complete history of coleslaw will tell you that a version of the side dish we know and love dates all the way back to ancient Rome. The stuff we pile high on our pulled pork sandwiches, however, is closer to a Dutch iteration called koosla. Loaded with mayonnaise and sometimes copious amounts of sugar, creamy coleslaw has become a quintessential accompaniment for Southern-style cooking. While it may be hard to imagine coleslaw any other way, when you're looking for that tangy crunch without all the heaviness, Art Smith — executive chef and co-owner of Chef Art Smith's Reunion — says mayo-free coleslaw is the way to go.
"Vinaigrettes are a fantastic option, especially if you're looking for something lighter," Smith told Mashed in an exclusive interview. Typically, vinaigrettes are made with a combination of oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices. While traditional coleslaw recipes tend to use vinegar and mayo to dress the shredded cabbage, in this case, olive oil will provide the fatty element. Not only is olive oil considered a more heart-healthy option, but when you're making your own vinaigrette, there are loads of ways to customize it to suit your personal taste preferences — you can even try some of these 13 ways to add more flavor when making coleslaw.
A timeless classic makes cool coleslaw
While there are must-try coleslaw variations from all around the world, a classic vinaigrette-style slaw is perfect for hot summer days when you're looking for something fresh and bright. As Art Smith pointed out to Mashed, coleslaw made with vinaigrette also fares better in heat than its creamy counterpart. "Just remember that mayo and sour cream are rich and not very stable in warmer temperatures," Smith explained, adding, "A vinaigrette can hold up better and still provide wonderful flavor."
When it comes to finding the ingredients for the perfect coleslaw vinaigrette, look no further than your fridge. "For a simple yet delicious vinaigrette, try using apple cider vinegar, olive oil, a touch of honey, and a bit of Dijon mustard," Smith said. "Toss it with your chopped cabbage, carrots, and onions, and you've got a crisp, refreshing coleslaw." If you want, throw a little minced garlic in there and you've got an all-purpose vinaigrette recipe that works on everything from salads and slaws to pasta and meat.