Carrot Cake Scones With Cream Cheese Glaze Recipe
This recipe delivers a perfect fusion of the simplicity of scones and the decadence of carrot cake. Soft, crumbly, and infused with warm spices, sweet carrot, plump raisins, and crunchy pecans, these scones are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea as a quick way to start your morning or as a snack to keep a dreary afternoon at bay.
These scones boast all of your favorite carrot cake flavors, from the spices to the texture-adding mix-ins of raisins and pecans, but no carrot cake is complete without cream cheese frosting. That sweet, tart, creamy icing makes the perfect counterpoint to the warm flavors of the cake. In this recipe, we make a simple glaze using cream cheese, milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar, which fills that role perfectly and turns an already wonderful scone into something spectacular.
Whether you're baking up something for a special brunch or simply preparing quick breakfasts for the week ahead, these carrot cake scones with cream cheese glaze are sure to delight. After all, who doesn't wish that they could have cake for breakfast?
Gather the carrot cake scone ingredients
For this recipe, you will need all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, ground cinnamon, chopped pecans, raisins, and grated carrots. These make up your dry ingredients for the scones. After that, you will need some nice, cold butter straight out of the refrigerator. As for wet ingredients, you'll need heavy cream and an egg. That will do you for the scones themselves, but for the icing, you'll also need cream cheese, milk, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. Once you've brought all of these ingredients together, you're ready to start baking.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the dry ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, pecans, raisins, and grated carrot.
Step 3: Chop the butter
Chop the cold butter into pea-sized pieces.
Step 4: Add the butter to the dry ingredients
Stir the chopped butter into the dry ingredients.
Step 5: Beat the cream and egg
In a small bowl, beat together the egg and heavy cream.
Step 6: Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients
Pour the egg and cream into the mixing bowl with the dry ingredients and stir together until a rough dough forms.
Step 7: Form a disc
Form the dough into a thick disc about 6 inches across.
Step 8: Slice the dough
Slice the dough radially into 8 even pieces.
Step 9: Bake
Transfer the scones to a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until the scones are nicely browned. Once baked, remove and allow to cool.
Step 10: Start the glaze
To make the glaze, begin by adding the cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract to a mixing bowl.
Step 11: Mash the cream cheese
Using a fork, briefly mash the cream cheese to break it apart.
Step 12: Whisk
Using an electric mixer or whisk, beat the cream cheese mixture until it is smooth and well-combined, around 2 minutes.
Step 13: Glaze and serve
Once the scones have cooled, top with the glaze and serve immediately.
- For the scones
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup pecans
- ¼ cup raisins
- ¾ cup grated carrot
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- For the glaze
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, pecans, raisins, and grated carrot.
- Chop the cold butter into pea-sized pieces.
- Stir the chopped butter into the dry ingredients.
- In a small bowl, beat together the egg and heavy cream.
- Pour the egg and cream into the mixing bowl with the dry ingredients and stir together until a rough dough forms.
- Form the dough into a thick disc about 6 inches across.
- Slice the dough radially into 8 even pieces.
- Transfer the scones to a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until the scones are nicely browned. Once baked, remove and allow to cool.
- To make the glaze, begin by adding the cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract to a mixing bowl.
- Using a fork, briefly mash the cream cheese to break it apart.
- Using an electric mixer or whisk, beat the cream cheese mixture until it is smooth and well-combined, around 2 minutes.
- Once the scones have cooled, top with the glaze and serve immediately.
How should I store leftover scones, and how long will scones stay fresh?
With eight scones in a recipe, there's a pretty good chance that you will have some leftovers. But, what is the best method for storing leftover scones, and how long do they keep? First and foremost, if you are expecting to have leftovers, don't glaze all of the scones at once. Because of the dairy in the glaze, it will not keep at room temperature like the scones will. Glaze only as many as you plan to eat in that first sitting and store the extra glaze in the refrigerator.
As far as the scones themselves go, like many baked goods, they have a decent shelf-life when stored at room temperature. Placed in an airtight container with a paper towel for excess moisture, they will keep at room temperature just fine for up to four days, though they may begin to turn dry and crumbly after a couple of days.
Alternatively, you can store the leftover scones in tin foil for up to two days at room temperature. While storing your extras in this manner will reduce their longevity, the tin foil is great for reheating leftover scones.
How can I customize carrot cake scones?
These scones, just like traditional carrot cake, are open to customization.Our suggestion is to make this recipe the first time according to the directions, then next time branch out and try a bit of experimentation. While carrot cake is known for its bright orange namesake vegetable, at its core it is a spice cake, and spice cakes are a great medium for exploration.
In these scones, we use ginger, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon to fill out the spice tray, but this is a great place to experiment. Allspice would fit in great, cardamom would add some interesting, citrusy, peppery notes, and while we're talking about it, you could even take these scones in a chai-spiced direction with the addition of spices like black pepper and star anise.
Another favorite addition to carrot cake is pineapple. Pineapple adds moisture, so be sure that you don't add too much. A little bit adds a nice touch of sweetness and acidity, as well as a pleasing touch of tropical aroma. If you like a bit of booze in your baked goods, you could also try rum-soaked raisins in your carrot cake scones. Just soak the raisins in your favorite rum for a few hours before baking. They will add moisture and a little hint of rum to the finished product.