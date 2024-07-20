Carrot Cake Scones With Cream Cheese Glaze Recipe

This recipe delivers a perfect fusion of the simplicity of scones and the decadence of carrot cake. Soft, crumbly, and infused with warm spices, sweet carrot, plump raisins, and crunchy pecans, these scones are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea as a quick way to start your morning or as a snack to keep a dreary afternoon at bay.

These scones boast all of your favorite carrot cake flavors, from the spices to the texture-adding mix-ins of raisins and pecans, but no carrot cake is complete without cream cheese frosting. That sweet, tart, creamy icing makes the perfect counterpoint to the warm flavors of the cake. In this recipe, we make a simple glaze using cream cheese, milk, vanilla, and powdered sugar, which fills that role perfectly and turns an already wonderful scone into something spectacular.

Whether you're baking up something for a special brunch or simply preparing quick breakfasts for the week ahead, these carrot cake scones with cream cheese glaze are sure to delight. After all, who doesn't wish that they could have cake for breakfast?