Signs Hooters Might Not Be Around Much Longer

The number of locations Hooters has been closing doesn't bode well. By the middle of 2024, at least 44 locations in 14 states that had been open earlier that year were listed as being permanently closed. We counted only 253 open locations on its website in July of 2024.

The company told USA Today that the closings are related to "pressure from current market conditions." As of July 2024, the closures have happened so far in 14 different states. In Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, just one has closed. Alabama, Indiana, and Kentucky have all experienced two closures. There are three closures each in Missouri and North Carolina. Florida has four closures, and Georgia has five. Meanwhile, Texas has the most closures with 17.

The number of open Hooters locations have been shrinking over time. In 2018, there were 333 Hooters locations. In mid 2023, Hooters seemed to be doing well because it was opening restaurants rather than closing them, with three new ones opening in Las Vegas and three more opening in The Villages, Florida communities for people 55 or older. However, by the end of the year, Hooters' numbers had shrunk by 1.3%, leaving only 293. While Hooters had 12% fewer restaurants open at the end of 2023 than in 2018, its biggest competitor, Twin Peaks, grew by 12% in 2023 alone.