If You Don't Want Chewy Steak Bites, Avoid These Cuts At All Costs

If your least favorite part of a steak dinner is having to cut up the meat on your plate, then our super-simple garlic butter steak bites would be a perfect entree for you. As the name implies, a fork is the only utensil you'll need to pick up these bite-sized pieces. Developer Feta Topalu would like you to know one thing before you start cooking, though: Not every kind of steak is equally well suited for this dish.

Topalu herself opts for sirloin as she feels it's thick enough to cut into the proper-sized chunks and has enough marbling that it'll stay tender even when those small pieces are fried in a hot pan. If you're feeling splurgier, ribeye or strip steak will also work, although using filet mignon would just be over the top. Super-thin steaks aren't the best choice for this dish, though, since they won't make for such meaty morsels. If you do use a steak that's on the skimpy side, you'll also need to reduce the cooking time. Topalu also advises avoiding tougher cuts like skirt or flank steak that might require a marinade to tenderize them, since she's designed this recipe to be super-simple and marinade-free.