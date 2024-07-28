What Is Bean Flour And How Do You Use It?

While flour has been a staple in cooking for thousands of years dating back to the Upper Paleolithic in Europe, there are constantly new products being developed in the grain department. You may have noticed that there are nutrient-rich, naturally gluten-free options that are rising in popularity, and you may be wondering, what is bean flour and is it actually made of beans?

"Bean flour is finely ground up and sifted legumes such as chickpeas, soybeans, black beans, and pinto beans. It is a similar process to milling grains. Essentially any legume can be ground up into a fine powder and called bean flour," said Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. "But since the legume is uncooked during this process, certain legumes (such as fava beans) can impart a more bitter flavor profile when utilized in recipes."

"The taste of bean flour is distinct and can influence the flavor profile of your recipes, adding earthy or nutty notes depending on the type of beans used," said Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef of The Forked Spoon. We spoke to nutritionists, registered dietitians, and professional chefs to get the lowdown on bean flour's nutritional content and how you can use it as a replacement in your daily cooking.