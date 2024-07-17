What, Exactly, Do CDC Chefs Do In Restaurants?

When you see the acronym CDC, you might first think of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but in the restaurant world, it refers to the chef de cuisine of a kitchen. Perhaps you've seen this term on a menu (or heard it during a stressful episode of "The Bear") and wondered what a person in that role does. Chef de cuisine literally means "chef of the food." While an executive chef oversees many restaurants, a chef de cuisine's purview is much more localized.

Unlike an executive chef, who may be bouncing around to different locations — picture someone like Bobby Flay with an empire of restaurants — the CDC is responsible for a single kitchen and virtually everything that happens there. The chef de cuisine oversees the individual restaurant's menu and is responsible for every plate that leaves the kitchen. That doesn't mean they physically assemble every dish, but they are supervising the ingredients, cooking, and presentation of each plate to ensure that the sous chef, line cooks, and everyone else in the back of house are keeping things up to standard.