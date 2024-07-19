The Difference Between US And UK Aldi Cereal Boxes

Grocery chain Aldi has a cereal aisle filled with store-brand takes on all of the breakfast classics, from Fruit Rounds to Marshmallows and Stars (and we've ranked 20 popular Aldi cereals, if you're looking to mix up your selection on your next visit). The bright colors and graphics are designed to draw your attention, but there's one major difference you'll immediately spot between U.S. and U.K. Aldi cereal boxes. Namely, there's a particular element that U.K. Aldi cereal boxes are lacking — cartoon mascots.

Your childhood was likely filled with iconic or even bizarre cereal mascots who greeted you from the front of boxes every morning, but that isn't the case for cereal consumers in the U.K. anymore. In January 2020, Aldi U.K. announced its commitment to having cartoon characters removed from the packaging of its store-brand cereals, citing "pester power" as a primary motivation behind the decision.

And, it turns out it's not the only one; other U.K. grocery store chains, including Lidl and Asda, have likewise switched up the packaging of their cereals to feature only text and colors, no friendly mascots to be seen. Additionally, in the two years leading up to the decision to remove cartoon mascots, Aldi had already taken steps to reduce the sugar content of its cereals by 25%.