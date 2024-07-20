The Biggest Food Recalls In Whole Foods' History

While Whole Foods Market may be known for its high prices, organic fare, and selection of specialty goods, the company has also been in the news over the years for its food recalls. This goes to show that recalls don't discriminate: Every store has had its fair share, from bargain markets and supercenters to upscale natural grocers. If it seems there have been more recalls in recent years, you would be correct. In 2023, food recalls reached a five-year high, with a grand total of 506 recalls issued by the FDA.

With roots in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods has over 500 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Though some point to Amazon's 2017 acquisition as the reason for Whole Foods' product quality decline, the truth is that the retailer has been affected by food recalls for many years prior to this change. Recalls have ranged in size, impact, and seriousness, with some only affecting select stores or regions and others making national headlines. To inform and educate consumers, we put together a list of some of the largest food recalls in Whole Foods' history. This list isn't comprehensive and doesn't serve as a source for current recall information. To learn about ongoing recalls, visit Whole Foods' product recalls page.