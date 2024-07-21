The Cold Water Method That Thaws Frozen Tuna Steak In No Time (Well, Almost)

Keeping proteins like meat or fish in your freezer can be convenient, but only if you actually remember to thaw them. Though the ideal method is to let items like tuna steaks gently defrost in your refrigerator, you may not have the hours needed for this process. Still, there's no need to reshape your entire menu. There's a simple way to speed up your frozen tuna steaks' thawing process with the help of cold water.

Home cooks could hardly ask for a less complicated method. To thaw quickly while preserving texture and taste, just leave the tuna steaks in their packaging and submerge them in a bowl of cold water. Keep this up as long as necessary, changing the water every half hour to ensure it stays cool and the fish thaws consistently. For food safety reasons, it's vital to ensure the fish isn't thawing at room temperature, which can allow the growth of harmful bacteria.

Generally speaking, you should be ready to cook your fully thawed fish within an hour or two at most. The exact time will vary based on the thickness and other dimensions of the tuna steak.