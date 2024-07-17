GoodPop/Ore-Ida Ice Cream Review: This Odd Flavor Pairing Is A Match Made In Dessert Heaven

French fries dipped in ice cream is a food fascination that curious eaters have been experimenting with for generations. But it took a 21st century food producer's imagination to add fries to a premade ice cream creation and turn the surprisingly satisfying combination into a store-bought confection. The mindful ice cream designers at GoodPop have partnered with the frozen vegetable masterminds at Ore-Ida to create the Fudge N' Vanilla French Fry Pop, a limited-edition invention that wraps up the best of both brands in a unified sweet on a stick.

If you're having a "why didn't someone think of this sooner" moment, you aren't alone. When we heard these twisted treats were hitting the market, we were intrigued enough to give them a test run without a second thought. With GoodPop recipes addressing some diets via vegan and gluten-free ingredients, plus the possibility of French fries going soggy when embedded in ice cream, we thought that the mixture could go mind-bogglingly wrong ... or brain-bendingly right. We had to know which side of the freezer this creation landed on. Was it the one where the cool kids get the superior snacks they're searching for, or the one where ice cream fans get frozen out for daring to expect great things? Here's what we found.