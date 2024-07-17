Burger King Fiery Menu Review: A Home Run For Spicy Food Lovers

Burger King debuted a brand new Fiery Menu for the summer of 2024, consisting of five items of increasing spice levels. These are far from the first spice-focused menu items at the burger chain — in October of 2023, for instance, Burger King's Trick or Heat meal offered customers a Ghost Pepper Whopper as well as an order of Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, accompanied by fries, a Hershey Sundae Pie, and a drink. Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, meanwhile, debuted two years prior as a stand-alone addition.

What makes the Fiery Menu distinct from these and other promotions in years past is that it consists of five items in total, all of which are new, as opposed to the one or two new menu items typical of the chain's previous limited-time promotions. That said, the Fiery branding is something that Burger King has incorporated in the past, for items like its Fiery Fish Sandwich and Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap. Here's a comprehensive rundown of Burger King's entire Fiery Menu in addition to individual reviews of all five new Fiery menu items based on my opinions after trying them.