Burger King Fiery Menu Review: A Home Run For Spicy Food Lovers
Burger King debuted a brand new Fiery Menu for the summer of 2024, consisting of five items of increasing spice levels. These are far from the first spice-focused menu items at the burger chain — in October of 2023, for instance, Burger King's Trick or Heat meal offered customers a Ghost Pepper Whopper as well as an order of Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, accompanied by fries, a Hershey Sundae Pie, and a drink. Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, meanwhile, debuted two years prior as a stand-alone addition.
What makes the Fiery Menu distinct from these and other promotions in years past is that it consists of five items in total, all of which are new, as opposed to the one or two new menu items typical of the chain's previous limited-time promotions. That said, the Fiery branding is something that Burger King has incorporated in the past, for items like its Fiery Fish Sandwich and Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap. Here's a comprehensive rundown of Burger King's entire Fiery Menu in addition to individual reviews of all five new Fiery menu items based on my opinions after trying them.
What's on Burger King's Fiery Menu?
Burger King lists each item on the Fiery Menu with a spice level from one to five. The least spicy of the five offerings, at spice level one, is the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite. It consists of a fountain Sprite with the addition of a Fiery strawberry purée. At spice level two are the Fiery Mozzarella Fries, which incorporate peppers into their cheesy filling as well as Fiery Calabrian pepper into their outer breading.
In the middle of the spice scale on Burger King's Fiery Menu is the Fiery Bacon Whopper. In addition to the usual Whopper ingredients, this burger includes Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Fiery sauce. Coming in at spice level four are the Fiery Chicken Fries, both marinated in Fiery seasoning and coated in a peppery breading. Finally, the crown jewel of the Fiery Menu is the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, made with three Fiery components. First, its white meat chicken is prepared with a Fiery glaze. On top of that chicken fillet are Fiery-seasoned bacon and Fiery sauce, as well as a pepper jack cheese, rounding out a surplus of spicy ingredients.
How much does each item on the Fiery Menu cost?
Menu items at Burger King can vary pretty significantly in price. Whereas it's possible to order a $5 Your Way Meal, for example, one Double Whopper is almost two-and-a-half times the price of that full combo. The items on the Fiery Menu span a variety of price points, given that it includes a drink, two sides, and two entree items. For what it's worth, prices will likely vary at various Burger King locations. The prices I've listed are from a location in the suburbs of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Customers who want to try Burger King's unique, spicy Sprite can order a medium Fiery Strawberry & Sprite for $2.99 — the same price as a regular fountain Coca-Cola of the same size. The eight-piece Fiery Mozzarella Fries come in at $4.29, while four-piece and 12-piece variants are also available. One Fiery Bacon Whopper, meanwhile, costs $6.99. An order of Fiery Chicken Fries is $3.99 for an eight-piece, with four-piece and 12-piece options likewise offered. Finally, the extra spicy Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich totals $7.49, making it over a dollar more than a standard Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich.
How long is the Fiery Menu available?
Burger King debuted its Fiery Menu nationwide on July 18. As is typical for fast food promotions, the burger chain has confirmed that the Fiery Menu will only be available for a limited time without providing an explicit end date.
For what it's worth, in the Summer of 2023, Burger King added chicken nuggets with a Fiery glaze as well as a Kickin' Mango-flavored Frozen Fanta to its menu. Both items were available for a window lasting from June 19 to August 17. Presuming that Burger King will stick to a similar span of approximately two months, it's likely that the Fiery Menu will last through part of the month of September. That said, without official confirmation of an end date, heat-seekers interested in giving any or all of the five new items on Burger King's Fiery Menu a try might want to plan their visit sooner rather than later, in case the promotion ends before mid-September.
How is the Fiery Menu different from Burger King's year-round menu?
While all five items are brand new at Burger King as of the Fiery Menu's debut, each one of them is a twist on a Burger King classic. First off, the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite uses a fountain Sprite as its base, to which a Fiery strawberry purée is added. The Fiery Mozzarella Fries incorporate a couple of modifications to the base Mozzarella Fries item, adding peppers on the inside and a Fiery Calabrian pepper flavor to their breading. The Fiery Bacon Whopper resembles a standard, single-patty Whopper with its beef patty, sesame seed bun, tomato, and lettuce, but lacks onion, pickles, and mustard. Instead, it includes pepper jack cheese, Fiery bacon, and Fiery sauce.
Similarly, the Fiery Chicken Fries are distinct from the standard Chicken Fries in multiple ways — they're marinated in a Fiery seasoning, plus coated in a breading flavored with garlic and pepper. Finally, the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a spin on the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken, both of which revolve around a white meat chicken fillet marinated in a Fiery glaze. The former item, however, is spicier than its counterpart, incorporating Fiery bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Fiery sauce, none of which are on the standard Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken.
What is the nutritional value of each item on the Fiery Menu?
A small Fiery Strawberry & Sprite consists of 140 calories, 35 milligrams of sodium, 36 grams of carbs, and 36 grams of sugar. Of course, those numbers increase for medium and large sizes. Meanwhile, a four-piece Fiery Mozzarella Fries contains 230 calories, 13 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of which are saturated fat, 20 milligrams of cholesterol, 770 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, and 7 grams of protein. They're also available in eight-piece and 12-piece quantities.
The Fiery Bacon Whopper totals 800 calories, 47 grams of fat, 18 grams of which are saturated fat, 1 gram of which is trans fat, 130 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,690 milligrams of sodium, 58 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fiber, 16 grams of sugar, and 43 grams of protein. A four-piece Fiery Chicken Fries contains 130 calories, 8 grams of fat, 1 gram of which is saturated fat, 15 milligrams of cholesterol, 410 milligrams of sodium, 9 grams of carbs, and 6 grams of protein. Like the Fiery Mozzarella Fries, they're also available are eight-piece and 12-piece orders.
Finally, the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich consists of 930 calories, 59 grams of fat, 14 grams of which are saturated fat, 1 gram of which is trans fat, 110 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,540 milligrams of sodium, 67 grams of carbs, 8 grams of fiber, 15 grams of sugar, and 39 grams of protein.
The Fiery Strawberry & Sprite comes together surprisingly well
While so-called dirty soda is not necessarily a new concept, its popularity caught fire in 2024 on social media. The fact that Burger King introduced a modified fountain soda to its menu in the wake of this viral phenomenon is likely no coincidence. But whereas Sonic, for example, allows customers to add an uncomplicated, pleasing combination of sweet cream, coconut, and lime to any soda, Burger King's spicy strawberry purée is decidedly left of center.
As it turns out, the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite is a worthy soft drink, better than any unmodified soda fountain option. The spice, notably, is not negligible, and builds up over time. That said, while that spice is considerable for a sweet drink, it's nothing challenging. The fountain Sprite at Burger King comes out pretty fizzy, and the drink's dry sort of spiciness pairs well with the natural bite of its fizz. The strawberry, meanwhile, comes from a purée and tastes more robust than a typical pump of soda syrup would. For what it's worth, I'm typically opposed to drinks that are both sweet and spicy — like a peppery Mexican hot chocolate, for example — and I ended up loving the Fiery Strawberry & Sprite. Everything comes together for a flavor that's equal parts unique and tasty, making for a legitimate fast food curiosity worth seeking out.
The Fiery Mozzarella Fries deserve a permanent place on the Burger King menu
The gap between Burger King's year-round, unflavored Mozzarella Fries and its Fiery Mozzarella Fries isn't huge. Nevertheless, what is different makes for a blanket upgrade. Given their relative simplicity, it's easy to imagine a world in which the Fiery Mozzarella Fries win a spot on the year-round Burger King menu alongside other spicy items like the Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken.
Foremost in the flavor of the Fiery Mozzarella Fries is their breading. That breading is more than just spicy, turning the fries into salty, rich, flavor bombs. Further adding to their flavor is a peppery mozzarella filling, which again, tastes richer and outright better than the filling of the standard mozzarella sticks. On the spice scale, they are legitimately spicy, but anyone who's accustomed to spicy food won't struggle to finish them. They come with a dipping cup of Hidden Valley Ranch, but I didn't particularly enjoy the ranch and thought the fries would likely taste better on their own than with most kinds of dipping sauce anyway. Whether they're paired with another Fiery Menu item or just a standard side, an order of Fiery Mozzarella Fries is an upgrade to virtually any Burger King meal.
The Fiery Bacon Whopper expertly combines sweet, savory, and spicy flavors
Typically, a Whopper revolves around the signature flame-grilled flavor of a Burger King beef patty. The Fiery Bacon Whopper, however, includes enough bold ingredients that the flame-grilled flavor is pretty much overpowered. But while it may not taste very close to a standard Whopper, those other flavors at the forefront arguably make for an even better burger.
The Fiery Bacon, also included on the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, is the Fiery Bacon Whopper's pièce de résistance. Each slice of bacon sports a dry spice and an applewood smoke flavor. Both are bold and complement the rest of the burger nicely. Meanwhile, the pepper jack cheese — which gets pleasantly melty — and its Fiery sauce topping combine for a satisfying spice. It's safe to say this burger is spicier than a typical spicy fast food item, though again, not quite challenging. Complicating things even further is a sort of sweetness to the Fiery sauce, lending the Fiery Bacon Whopper flavors from across the taste spectrum. They combine nicely for a genuine standout on Burger King's burger menu.
The Fiery Chicken Fries are barely an upgrade over the standard Chicken Fries
The sole miss — and I would only just barely call it that — on Burger King's Fiery Menu is the Fiery Chicken Fries item. For what it's worth, I'm not a huge fan of Burger King's standard Chicken Fries. They're similar in constitution to chicken nuggets, while lacking both the heft and crispness typical of chicken nuggets. The Fiery Chicken Fries are, simply put, too overtly similar to those standard Chicken Fries.
According to Burger King's description of the item, the Fiery Chicken Fries are both marinated in a Fiery seasoning and coated in a garlicky, peppery breading. However, those flavors just barely come through, resulting in what seems like little more than a regular order of Chicken Fries dyed red. This is the only item on the Fiery menu I found to have a misattributed spice level, ranking to me as less spicy than the Sprite. More prominent is a simple black pepper flavor. That said, these might be a good choice for anyone who does happen to like Burger King's standard Chicken Fries, or perhaps even a diner averse to spice looking for just a bit of a challenge. The Fiery Chicken Fries definitely aren't bad, but they do pale in comparison to the peaks reached by virtually every other item on the Fiery Menu.
The Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is an all-timer
Not only is the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich the spiciest item on Burger King's Fiery Menu, but it's the best too. I'm a pretty regular fast food customer, and this may well be one of the best chicken sandwiches I've ever had at a fast food chain.
My initial thought upon biting into the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich was that it's dense. Between a substantial bun, fresh — by fast food standards — veggies, and a considerable piece of chicken, its heft stands out. That's matched by a combination of outer crispness and inner juiciness in its chicken fillet. The smoky bacon, melty pepper jack cheese, and sweet Fiery sauce mesh together nicely just as they do on the Fiery Bacon Whopper, but pair even better with the crispy, juicy, oily, and spicy piece of chicken at the sandwich's core.
Its ranking as the spiciest item on Burger King's Fiery Menu is appropriate. Like a habanero, its spice isn't necessarily apparent from moment one, but partway into eating the sandwich, the spice builds into something noteworthy. Finishing it wasn't an issue for me, but I'm accustomed to spice, so those without a particular spice affinity should know that Burger King isn't playing around with this sandwich's heat. Anyone who falls into the probably sizable Venn diagram of spice enjoyers and fast food lovers should absolutely seek out the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich before it's gone.
Methodology
My reviews for each of Burger King's five Fiery Menu items are based on my experiences tasting all of them for the first time. I dined in at a Burger King location, and tried the entirety of the Fiery Menu in a single sitting. While Burger King provided me with one of every item, my opinions are solely my own. Items came out one by one, in order of spice level, to prevent a spicier item from overpowering any subsequent item.
My assessments are based on what I thought of each item's taste and its taste alone. While monetary value might impact someone's enjoyment of any one of these items, that impact is entirely subjective and could vary significantly from person to person. It's also worth noting that I enjoy dishes on the spicier end of the spectrum, so it's possible the average Burger King customer might find any one of these items spicier than I did.