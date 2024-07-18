Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas Go Nationwide (But There's A Catch)

Taco Bell is bringing a legend back to its menus. Frequent customers may remember the Cheesy Street Chalupa from the fall of 2023. Mashed reviewed the Cheesy Street Chalupa (along with the chain's disappointing, co-released chicken nuggets) to determine that it was a texturally balanced and flavorful menu item. The only problem was, the Cheesy Street Chalupa was only available in Indianapolis, Indiana. Now, the item is making a triumphant return, and according to info shared with Mashed, this time it's nationwide.

The return of the Cheesy Street Chalupa gives those who grew attached to the menu item a chance to reunite with it, while those who missed out finally have a chance to try it for the first time. It features a fried chalupa shell stuffed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, a choice of either Cantina chicken or grilled and marinated steak, creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce, and a topping of chopped cilantro and onions. The item will come in a pair of two, street food style, for $5.49. In 2023, when Taco Bell brought back its shredded chicken for the Cheesy Street Chalupa's Indianapolis test run, the item didn't stick around for long. Similarly, there's a catch for this new release: The Cheesy Street Chalupa will only be available for a limited time, starting July 18 (though the length of this time is unknown).