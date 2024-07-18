Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas Go Nationwide (But There's A Catch)
Taco Bell is bringing a legend back to its menus. Frequent customers may remember the Cheesy Street Chalupa from the fall of 2023. Mashed reviewed the Cheesy Street Chalupa (along with the chain's disappointing, co-released chicken nuggets) to determine that it was a texturally balanced and flavorful menu item. The only problem was, the Cheesy Street Chalupa was only available in Indianapolis, Indiana. Now, the item is making a triumphant return, and according to info shared with Mashed, this time it's nationwide.
The return of the Cheesy Street Chalupa gives those who grew attached to the menu item a chance to reunite with it, while those who missed out finally have a chance to try it for the first time. It features a fried chalupa shell stuffed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, a choice of either Cantina chicken or grilled and marinated steak, creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce, and a topping of chopped cilantro and onions. The item will come in a pair of two, street food style, for $5.49. In 2023, when Taco Bell brought back its shredded chicken for the Cheesy Street Chalupa's Indianapolis test run, the item didn't stick around for long. Similarly, there's a catch for this new release: The Cheesy Street Chalupa will only be available for a limited time, starting July 18 (though the length of this time is unknown).
What's the Cheesy Street Chalupa's inspiration?
According to the info Taco Bell shared with Mashed, the Cheesy Street Chalupa was inspired by two things: street tacos and the Quesalupa. As for the first, Taco Bell is describing its Cheesy Street Chalupas as "street-sized." This likely means they're on the smaller side, making them quicker to eat on the go, just like a street taco. Additionally, the diced onion and cilantro on top of the chalupa's protein are directly inspired by the same simple yet flavorful garnish that rests atop many authentic street tacos (which do differ from the American version).
The Cheesy Street Chalupa also shares DNA with Taco Bell's Quesalupa, which was last on Taco Bell menus in 2021. It featured a similar (if not identical) chalupa shell stuffed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese. The filings, however, mimicked those of a classic Taco Bell taco: These included seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, and sour cream. Customers loved the cheesy shell more than anything, so it's no wonder that this was adapted for the Cheesy Street Chalupa — and no wonder the chalupa is back after its Indiana test run.