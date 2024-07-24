11 Old School Ingredients You Shouldn't Be Scared To Use, According To Experts

Old school ingredients often embody a sense of tradition. Many of these time-tested food items are still in circulation today. Others have faded into obscurity, replaced by more modern, and often more convenient, alternatives. Some of these traditional ingredients have also seen their fair share of controversy, sparking conversations about both health and nutrition. For instance, some foodstuffs that have been demonized in the past have been reevaluated, with new research showing that they can play a part in a balanced diet.

While some old school ingredients have disappeared for a good reason, such as valid concerns about food safety, others have been unfairly sidelined. Some food items, such as lard, have even been replaced with less wholesome alternatives. To get to the bottom of these changes, we have consulted experts in the fields of nutrition and food science. Not only have they clarified the reasons for these shifts, but they have also outlined why some old school ingredients have a rightful place in our kitchens.