The Best Canned Tuna On Shelves, According To Chef David Chang

Canned tuna is the second most popular type of seafood in the U.S. after shrimp (according to the National Fisheries Institute). Naturally, then, there are more varieties out there than you can shake a stick at, from light tuna to albacore to tuna packed in water to tuna packed in oil with carrots and peas. But the best canned tuna out there, at least according to celebrity chef David Chang, is from the company Dongwon, specifically its Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce.

Chang, founder of the Momofuku restaurant group, winner of multiple James Beard Awards, and one of the richest celebrity chefs in the world, posted a sneak peek of this Korean canned tuna on Facebook and shared a review on his Instagram, both in 2020. "It's outrageously good," he said in his Facebook video. "You may not know what you're missing." Chang described that this tuna has two special ingredients: chili and gochujang. Gochujang is a fermented chili paste popular in Korean food, typically made with glutinous rice, red pepper, soybeans, and other ingredients. Chang also shouted out the brand's Double Hot Pepper Sauce Tuna in his Instagram video, saying both products are delicious served over rice.