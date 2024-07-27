15 Must-Have Items To Buy At Aldi On Your First Trip
On your first trip to Aldi, you're going to want to know what to buy. After all, the store is filled with brands you've probably never seen before. Don't let the fact that everything is unfamiliar overwhelm you, though. Nearly everything is good. But where do you start? Don't worry. Plenty of people who have gone before you have tested what the store has to offer and can help guide you.
Aldi has become my go-to store after leaving a city that had a Trader Joe's, and I've found plenty of reasons beyond Aldi's great prices to keep going back for groceries. After a few trips, you'll probably have a regular rotation of items you buy. But that first trip doesn't need to be daunting. This product guide includes both my faves as well as products I see people talking about the most in Aldi social media groups. If you're ready to find out what all the fuss is about, you'll want to put at least a few of these items (if not all of them) in your cart on your first trip.
Assorted cheeses
Your first trip to Aldi should definitely include a stroll over to the store's cheese section. A wide variety of cheeses are there at very affordable prices. There's sliced cheese, cheese sticks, shredded cheese, block cheese, and spreadable flavored cheese. The cheapest is the sliced cheese, which starts at $1.85 for 8 ounces. Many of the block cheeses are in the $3 to $4 range, with the most expensive one being about $6.
Of course, you'll find the usual suspects like regular cheddar and Parmesan, but there's plenty more to try. My Aldi currently has a variety of cheddars and several types of gouda, including smoked, hot honey, sriracha, and spinach and artichoke. Goat cheese varieties include honey, blueberry vanilla, and garlic and herb. You can choose from either dill or jalapeño Havarti. Plus, you can try cheeses you may have never heard of before like borgonzola, lustenberger, and more.
The selection tends to get even more interesting when stores get holiday-themed cheeses. For example, in Halloween of 2023, the special cheeses at Aldi included Death By Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar Cheese, Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar Aged Cheese, Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale Cheese, and Freaky Franken Sage Derby cheese. If you can't find a cheese to love at Aldi, you're not looking hard enough.
Winking Owl Wine
Winking Owl Wine is Aldi's cheap house wine. It's kind of like Trader Joe's Two Buck Chuck. I'm not promising you that it's the best wine in the world. It's definitely not. But it's decent, it's cheap, and it's sold exclusively at Aldi. Inflation has it costing nearly $4 a bottle now in some locations instead of under $3, but it's still affordable enough that you can grab one or two of the kinds you normally like so that you have the perfect style of wine on hand when you need it.
There are several varieties of Winking Owl Wine available. In the red category, you're likely to find shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot. If you're looking for white wine, you might find pinot grigio, chardonnay, and sauvignon blanc. On the sweeter side, you'll find sangria, white zinfandel, and moscato. Different people have different opinions on their favorites, but the moscato is mine.
Choceur Peanut Butter Cups
Something else that Aldi has in common with Trader Joe's is the popularity of its Peanut Butter Cups. Even though Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are good, it turns out that Aldi's Choceur Peanut Butter Cups placed higher in a ranking on Mashed. We put Aldi's product at No. 5 on its list, while Trader Joe's candies are at No. 12. For a little perspective, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups placed third on the list.
The Choceur Peanut Butter Cups at Aldi cost $4.39 for a 12-ounce package. You're not likely to regret putting them in your shopping cart. One customer on Reddit said, "I told a friend of mine who loves peanut butter cups as much as I do that they're better than Reese's. He didn't believe me so I bought him a bag. He'll never doubt my recommendations on chocolate and peanut butter combinations again." Reviewer after reviewer on social media is amazed at how much better Aldi's peanut butter cups are than the ones from other brands. With those types of recommendations, if you leave the store without them, it's your own fault.
What makes them better? They have smooth rather than gritty peanut butter, superior-quality chocolate, and a great chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio. Just beware that you can eat them faster than your usual brand because there are no papers to peel off.
Any of the German chocolate candies
Speaking of chocolate at Aldi, you'll likely want to come home with half of the chocolate selection the store has. While you might recognize some of the brands like Hershey's, I dare you to come home with a different brand like Knoppers, Choceur, Moser Roth, or Schogetten. Once you taste these German chocolate brands, you'll understand why the American brands are all on the bottom shelf (at least they are in my store).
Customers have lots of favorites, and I couldn't tell you my favorite flavor because I like so many. Schogetten has both dark and milk chocolate varieties with add-ins like peanut butter, almonds, and hazelnuts. You can get a singular Moser Roth bar or a whole stack of mini Choceur bars for around $2.19. Moser Roth has flavors like Toffee Crunch, Sea Salt & Caramel, and Raspberry Almond. Choceur minis are available in milk and dark chocolate as well as white and hazelnut. The bigger Choceur bars are $2.73 and have fun flavors like Raisins & Hazelnuts and Salted Pretzels.
I haven't even scratched the surface of flavors. I see something new and intriguing practically every time I visit, and I'm sure you will, too.
Mama Cozzi's Three-Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza
I know you think it's a little odd that I'm suggesting a cauliflower crust pizza as a must buy, but I actually prefer the crust on Mama Cozzi's Three-Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza to ordinary yeasty wheat flour crusts. Yes, it's that good. Someone would probably have to tell you that it's made from cauliflower to notice. One Redditor said, "The cheese cauliflower pizza from Aldi is easily one of the most slept on food items they sell ... it beats out d*** near most restaurants in my area!" I have to agree.
It's a take-and-bake pizza that you'll find in a refrigerator case instead of the frozen foods aisle. I've tried the veggie version of the cauliflower pizza and don't like it because the veggies are limp. However, with the three-cheese version, you can add whatever toppings you want at home before you bake it. At $8.79, it's not the cheapest pizza Aldi sells (some are as low as $3.59), but the flavor is worth the extra expense.
The crust is crisp, tasty, and is also certified gluten-free. I've tried other gluten-free and cauliflower crusts (like the one at Trader Joe's), and this is hands-down the best I've found.
Red bag chicken
One of the most famous grocery items at Aldi is its red bag chicken. The real name of this beloved item is Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, but it's popular enough to have its own nickname.
While you can eat the fillets just as they are, many customers prepare them in a variety of different ways. According to social media, one delicious way is to put the fillet on a brioche bun with pickles and your favorite sauce to get a sandwich that's similar to one from Chick-fil-A. You can have it for breakfast in a biscuit or make it into a wrap with your favorite veggies. It's also great to use if you're making chicken Parmesan, eating chicken and waffles, or topping a salad.
At my store, it costs $8.79, which comes out to $0.37 per ounce, so the price is reasonable. The red bag makes it easy to spot in the freezer aisle. So, grab one if you see it.
Rotisserie-style pulled pork or chicken
In the deli case you'll find rotisserie-style pulled pork and chicken. They come in an un-branded container with an Aldi deli label. While I've tried both varieties, my favorite is the pulled pork. I have a specific idea about how pulled pork should taste, and I think this product easily beats out all my local barbecue places.
There are lots of ways you can use these shredded rotisserie-style meats. They're great for sandwiches, sliders, salads, bowls, tacos, pot pies, and soups. Or you can just warm up the meat, add a little barbecue sauce, and start eating.
You'll pay around $8.15 per container of pulled meat, but it comes out to $0.51 per ounce. While it might be cheaper to buy a rotisserie chicken (which Aldi doesn't have) and shred it yourself, this version is more convenient. And I dare you to try to find a cheaper pound of pulled pork to bring home from a restaurant. The best barbecue restaurant near me is closer to $20 a pound for pulled pork and chicken. Unfortunately, the pork isn't always available at Aldi, but if you see it, grab it.
Benton's CookieThins
I can't resist the siren song of Key Lime CookieThins when I see them on the shelf at Aldi. While thick and soft cookies are nice, thin and crisp cookies are downright delicious. One Redditor described them as being "so good it's almost criminal," while another called the lemon and lime ones "to die for."
They're not always available. Over time, I've found four different flavors of CookieThins at Aldi: Chocolate Chip, Toasted Coconut, Lemon, and Key Lime. My strategy for not eating an entire bag is to take a few out and put the bag away in a cupboard because it's just too easy to keep reaching for more. One person on social media explained that they elevate the lemon cookies by adding a bit of whipped cream and a berry on top.
The bags are only 4 ounces. However, with a price tag of $2.65, it's easy to justify a splurge. Just do it; you won't regret it.
Whatever's new from This Week's Aldi Finds
One of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is getting to try out its seasonal items. Popular ones repeat yearly, while some you may only ever see once. You can find out what new foods are available at Aldi each week in the Aldi Finds section of the website and anticipate what's coming soon in the Upcoming Aldi Finds section. Products are likely to be spread around the store in different departments, in a special aisle, and on end caps.
Some of the more interesting Aldi Finds in my store include Clancy's Sweet Maui Onion or Chili Pepper Lime kettle chips, Fremont Fish Market crab or lobster cakes, and Sundae Shoppe Cookie Dough or Toffee Gelato Bites. Some finds to look forward to include L'oven Fresh Mini Hawaiian Bagels, Specially Selected Imported Limoncello Dessert, and Barissimo Mocha Fudge or Oatmilk Barista Cold Foam.
Customers also look forward to certain products at certain times of the year. During German Week, for example, you can find everything from flavored spaetzle and herring fillets in flavored sauces (a personal favorite) to strawberry or orange jaffa cakes and fruit strudels. Interestingly enough, in Germany where Aldi originated, Aldi has an American week. Go figure.
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad is an Aldi staple that I see people talking about often. Not everyone likes it, but those who do are huge fans and consider it a must-buy. It's worth a try if you like sweet-leaning chicken salad. There are customers on social media who say they buy multiple containers a week for their family or who opt for the smaller size to try to curb their chicken salad habit.
While you could eat it straight from the container, there are other ways customers enjoy it, too. It's tasty on a croissant, toast, brioche bun, or any other bread. It's also great on crackers, as part of a bigger veggie salad, or stuffed into a tomato.
You can either get it in a large 16-ounce tub for $5.29. Or you can buy a packet of four 3-ounce cups for $4.95. The mini cups are great for packing into lunches, but it does cost more in the long run.
Fresh salmon
While you're probably not expecting it, Aldi has a big selection of fresh salmon. So, forget about buying it frozen when you can have it fresh. It's a staple for lots of customers and well worth a try on your first Aldi shopping trip.
The hardest decision is going to be which type to try first because there's quite a variety. Currently available at my Aldi is Lightly Smoked Salmon, Coho Salmon, Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon, and Atlantic Cedar Plank Salmon. There are also pre-seasoned ones, too, such as Atlantic Salmon With Greek Herbs or Fresh Mediterranean Herb Salmon. The ones that weigh in at about a pound range from $8.24 to $10.99, with the seasoned and wild-caught ones being the most expensive. There's also a larger 2-pound piece of Atlantic salmon you can buy for $16.98.
Customers on social media have different opinions on which are best, which is probably why Aldi has so many varieties. However, Aldi lists the well-priced 2-pound Atlantic Salmon as being a bestseller.
Cotton Candy Grapes
Cotton Candy Grapes are a seasonal offering at Aldi. They're also wildly popular, and customers on social media have talked about driving to multiple stores just to find a location that carries them. So, if you see them, you're going to want to try them. The draw is the flavor, which I find similar to real cotton candy.
While they're in season, you can find Cotton Candy Grapes at Aldi in the produce section of the store. They're already out of stock at my Aldi in mid-July. However, in the last part of the summer of 2023, customers got an extra chance to buy their favorite grapes when Aldi had some in the frozen food section. The frozen ones were likely inspired by the TikTok trend for freezing Cotton Candy Grapes. While it was just for a limited time, there's always the chance it will return another year.
Cotton Candy Grapes are regularly priced at $8.79. However, they got down to as low as $4.99 before they disappeared from my local store this year. So, you might find a good deal on them.
Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese
Oddly enough, the Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese from Aldi has gone viral on social media. With all the hype, I had to give it a try to see what all the fuss was about. As far as cottage cheese goes, I have to agree that it's the best I've tried in a while. The texture, flavor, and level of saltiness are all on point.
It's easy to become a fan of this cottage cheese. An Aldi customer on Facebook said they "[b]ought the full fat version ... lasted 1.5 days. I could hear it calling me from the fridge. Will definitely be a regular thing." Another said that it wasn't unusual for them to eat a whole carton in a day. I believe it. It's calling me from my fridge right now, too.
Both the low fat and the full fat versions of Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese cost $2.85 for a 24-ounce container. Interestingly, the low-fat one is listed as a bestseller.
Specially Selected salad dressing
I've tried a few of the Specially Selected vinaigrettes, and they've all been good. It's not the only dressing brand Aldi carries, but it's the one I see customers on social media mention most often. It's also the brand that Aldi announced as being the 2023 fan favorite sauce.
Some of the flavors available at my Aldi include House Italian, Garlic Vinaigrette, Greek Vinaigrette, and Three Cheese Vinaigrette. Others I've seen include Raspberry Vinaigrette and House Vinaigrette. Everyone has a different favorite, but the Garlic Vinaigrette is the bestseller. Some customers on social media report loving it enough to buy several bottles at a time. Not only are the dressings great for salad, but they also work well as a marinade for meat (even the raspberry one).
At $2.45 per bottle, they're pretty affordable. So, don't forget to grab a bottle of Specially Selected salad dressing before you leave Aldi on your first visit.
Street Corn Dip
The Street Corn Dip is another Aldi product that you'll hear a lot of buzz about on social media forums. One Redditor found the dip delicious, writing, "The first time I bought it I ate the whole container in one sitting with tortilla chips."
It's Mexican-inspired and reminiscent of eloté. You can use it for dipping items like crackers, corn chips, tortilla chips, pita chips, or pretzel thins. If you want to kick the experience up a notch, customers on social media suggest pairing it with the Casa Mamita Mexican-Style Street Corn Flavored Big Dipper corn chips. Some people also like to mix it together with the Mexicali dip for added flavor. If it's not corny enough for you, you can add a can of corn.
I have to admit that I'm not personally a fan of this dip because it's too mayonnaisey (and not the kind of mayonnaise I like). However, there are enough people who love it that I don't want to lead you astray by not mentioning it. If it sounds like your kind of dip, you can pick up a container for $3.75.