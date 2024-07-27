15 Must-Have Items To Buy At Aldi On Your First Trip

On your first trip to Aldi, you're going to want to know what to buy. After all, the store is filled with brands you've probably never seen before. Don't let the fact that everything is unfamiliar overwhelm you, though. Nearly everything is good. But where do you start? Don't worry. Plenty of people who have gone before you have tested what the store has to offer and can help guide you.

Aldi has become my go-to store after leaving a city that had a Trader Joe's, and I've found plenty of reasons beyond Aldi's great prices to keep going back for groceries. After a few trips, you'll probably have a regular rotation of items you buy. But that first trip doesn't need to be daunting. This product guide includes both my faves as well as products I see people talking about the most in Aldi social media groups. If you're ready to find out what all the fuss is about, you'll want to put at least a few of these items (if not all of them) in your cart on your first trip.