Grocery Store Loyalty Programs That Are Totally Worth It
There are two types of grocery shoppers in this world: those who pick up whatever they need, whenever or wherever they need it, and those who are undyingly loyal to weekly shops at their favorite store. For those who don't fall into the second category, just know that grocery stores are doing their best to change that. By introducing loyalty programs, the idea is that stores can lure you back over and over with the promise of savings or some kind of reward that you can slowly build towards with each shop.
The majority of grocery store chains offer some kind of loyalty scheme, but they're not all built equal. Some offer nothing more than the same offers or discounts you'd enjoy as a non-member, while others require quite a bit of spending until you start to see any benefits. There are also those that charge a small membership fee before you can start reaping the rewards. So, which schemes are actually worthy of your hard-won loyalty? Here's our rundown of the loyalty programs giving you the most bang for your buck (or, at least, helping you save a few bucks).
Kroger Plus
The Kroger Company is the largest supermarket operator in the U.S. (at least in terms of revenue), so it makes sense that it has a solid loyalty program. Whether you're shopping at Ralphs, Mariano's, King Soopers, Pick 'n Save, Fry's, or one of Kroger's many other grocery store chains, you have access to the same scheme: Kroger Plus. This pledges to help customers save an average of $576 a year — and it takes minimal effort on your part.
Once you've signed up for a Kroger Plus account, this free rewards program gives you access to weekly specials and allows you to clip digital grocery coupons, so you can use them either in-store or online. The more you shop (and the more Kroger knows what you like or need), the more personalized these offers become. The strongest thing about Kroger Plus is the fact that you also get one Fuel Point for every $1 you spend on store goods. As you collect more and more Fuel Points, you can start redeeming these at Kroger Fuel Centers and participating fuel stations to save up to $1 a gallon. It's the Fuel Points that make Kroger Plus worth it for a lot of customers, with many even sharing their tips and tricks for maximizing the rewards, such as purchasing gift cards in-store for places you'd already be spending money regardless (for example, Amazon), all to reap the benefits of the Fuel Points.
Wegmans Shoppers Club
If you're located on the East Coast, Wegmans Shoppers Club is a solid choice for maximizing your grocery savings. The (free!) membership program offers a variety of digital coupons which you can browse and clip to your account. When you check out, these are then automatically applied to your basket. You get over $50 in exclusive digital welcome coupons when you join, as well as up to $15 a week in personalized digital coupons, with Wegmans claiming that you'll get roughly $500 worth of coupons per year.
Of course, these are only worth it if they're valid on items you would actually buy with or without coupons. However, the good news is that everyone in Wegmans Shoppers Club gets different coupons; the retailer bases your coupons on what you buy most, or what it thinks you may be interested in trying in the future, judging by your shopping habits. Beyond discounts, members of Wegmans Shoppers Club can also benefit from other helpful features, such as notifications if a product you purchased has been recalled, and organizing your shopping lists by aisle to make your in-store experience as seamless as possible.
Club Publix
Some people go to Florida for Walt Disney World Resort. We go there for Publix (and, of course, to visit Disney World). Primarily based in the Sunshine State with other stores dotted around the Southeastern United States, the grocery store chain has a notably dedicated fanbase that's rewarded with a stellar loyalty program. Club Publix is free and issues personalized weekly offers to its members, so you can save more on your favorite items.
Beyond the coupons, Club Publix comes with other practical perks such as allowing you to pay via the app at checkout and save your e-receipts. You'll also get a $5 coupon for your next purchase over $20 when you first sign up. Most importantly, being a Club Publix member means your local store will give you a free treat on both your birthday and your half-birthday, meaning you can celebrate your day with a complimentary tub of select ice creams or frozen yogurts, or a Publix Bakery bar cake. We're not saying that free ice cream can sway us to sign up for anything, but ... yes, we're mostly there for the free ice cream.
Albertsons for U
In April 2024, Albertsons gave its reward scheme a total revamp. While this is normally corporate talk for "making a reward scheme worse for consumers, but more profitable for the business" (for proof, just see the Dunkin' Rewards 2.0 drama), we're pleased to say that this time it actually was an upgrade.
Not only did the grocery store chain double the amount of time customers have to accumulate and spend points from one month to two, but it also changed how you can spend your points. Members of Albertsons for U can still save their points to use on groceries, or they can opt for "automatic cash off," which will use every 100 points you earn to knock $1 off your total at checkout. Rewards can also be used on gas, with 100 points giving you 10 cents off per gallon. As if that's not enough, Albertsons will also give you a digital offer for a free item up to $10 in value each month, plus a bonus surprise on your birthday.
Signing up for the scheme is totally free, and earning points is easy. You get 1 point for every $1 you spend on groceries or qualifying pharmacy purchases, and 2 points for every $1 you spend on gift cards. You can even link your account to Instacart, DoorDash, or Uber to gain points when you shop at Albertsons through the apps. No notes.
Kroger Boost
Yes, we're talking about Kroger again. Unlike Kroger Plus, Kroger Boost is a paid loyalty program — automatically only making it a smarter choice for those spending more on groceries and gas than average — that will set you back either $7.99 or $12.99 per month after a one-month free trial. The cheaper scheme gets you free next day delivery for orders over $35, while $12.99 per month will get you free delivery in two hours (but again, only when you spend over $35).
The grocery chain claims that Kroger Boost will save you up to $1,000 per year on your groceries, gas, and delivery fees, which is a pretty hefty saving. Free delivery aside, Boost works similarly to Plus. Members receive exclusive prices and offers on a monthly basis, as well as over $100 in savings on Kroger's Specialty Brands when you first join. You'll get even more savings on Boost Bonus Days, where members can unlock limited-time discounts on specific items.
Another major difference between the two programs is that Boost gives you two Fuel Points for every $1 you spend in-store or online. That means you rack up savings twice as fast, especially if Kroger offers a 4X Fuel Points day, where Boost members actually get five times as many points as usual. As per Kroger Boost members, these are the days that make the fees worth it. "If you primarily shop at Kroger and get gas then it's worth it," declared one Reddit user.
Walmart
The perks of Walmart+ extend well beyond your shopping cart. For $12.99 per month, you'll get a free Paramount+ Essential subscription (which costs $5.99 to purchase separately) as well as an impressive 10 cents off every gallon of gas purchased at over 13,000 locations nationwide (or 5 cents per gallon if you're in Alabama and Oklahoma), and free tire repair and road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers.
When it comes to your actual groceries, your Walmart+ membership means that each shop from your local store is eligible for free home delivery when you spend over $35. Meanwhile, online orders of any amount can also be delivered for free, and anything bought in store can be purchased via the Mobile Scan & Go feature on the Walmart app. The only thing that lets the Walmart+ scheme down somewhat is the fact that there's no points system to help you accumulate freebies or discounts along the way. What makes up for it is the fact that you do get early access to sales and Walmart's notoriously good Black Friday deals. As an added bonus, you'll get a one-month free trial when you first sign up, and the monthly fee is slashed to $6.47 per month if you're a student.
Target Circle
Part grocery store, part department store, Target is quite literally a one-stop shop for 99% of your daily needs — which is exactly why it's so easy to go in for one thing and come out with ten more. Once upon a time, its free rewards scheme Target Circle gave you 1% back on all of these spontaneous purchases, but the retailer sadly axed this perk in March 2024. Fortunately, the remaining benefits are still pretty solid, giving you a variety of free daily deals and promotions that are automatically applied to your order at checkout. The program has also previously introduced limited-time discounts of as much as 20% to certain demographics, such as teachers and college students.
In addition to these standard savings, Target also routinely offers its members personalized Target Circle Rewards and gives you the chance to vote where Target's charitable funds are donated. The perks don't end with Target, either. For example, you can link your Target Circle account with Ulta Beauty Rewards to rack up points to later spend at the beauty retailer, and also enjoy three free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+, plus two free months of Apple Music. Plus, like any good loyalty program, you'll also be rewarded for your very existence with an annual 5% discount voucher on your birthday (which, before you ask, apparently can't be used on alcohol). Happy shopping.
Sprouts Farmers Market
What started as a simple fruit stand in 1943 has evolved into an organic, fresh produce empire. Based in Arizona, today you can shop at Sprouts Farmers Market locations in 23 states. If you want to save a few dollars along the way, you'll need to sign up for a free Sprouts account.
Unlike some loyalty programs, this doesn't allow you to collect or redeem any points. Instead, it focuses more on the discounts, giving you the opportunity to clip over $100 worth of digital coupons and use your personal barcode to access exclusive deals when shopping in-store. When you first sign up, you'll get free pickup or home delivery on your first order (as long as you've spent over $35). You can also link your Instacart and Sprouts accounts to use your Instacart+ benefits on Sprouts.com, giving you free delivery over $35 with every single groceries order.
Winn-Dixie Rewards Program
With stores in Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia, Winn-Dixie is so iconic in the South that it's even served as the namesake of a children's novel, "Because of Winn-Dixie," where a young girl names their beloved dog after the grocery store chain. The beloved chain has an equally beloved rewards program (creatively named the Winn-Dixie Rewards Program), which is free to join and gives you $5 off a $30 purchase right off the bat.
Compared to other rewards programs, Winn-Dixie's is really structured to help you rake in as many rewards as possible. Once you're a member, you'll start unlocking deals on top of Winn-Dixie's regular weekly ad. Qualifying purchases also earn you points, while the chain's Percent Back offers will give you a certain amount of your purchase back in points. If you connect the same phone number used for your Winn-Dixie Rewards account to your Shipt or Instacart account, you'll also earn one point for every $2 spent on the app. These points can later be redeemed at 100 points per dollar off your groceries both online and in-store if you scan the digital card from your Winn-Dixie app at checkout.
Important to note is that these points don't last forever. As per Winn-Dixie, any unused points are wiped from your account on the last day of the month, six months after you earned them. However, considering how quickly they stack up, using your points on time shouldn't prove too much of an issue.
Sam's Club Plus
Sam's Club already requires you to pay an annual membership fee of $50 to shop your groceries at wholesale prices. If you want to start earning 2% cashback through the club's Sam's Cash Loyalty Rewards Program, you'll need to pay more than double for Sam's Club Plus — a $110 per year commitment that unlocks free shipping, free curbside pickup, discounted same-day delivery, pharmacy and optical savings, and the ability to get into select stores earlier than other members.
The biggest perk is, of course, the aforementioned Sam's Cash. This gives you 2% back for every purchase you make in-store, groceries or not, up to a maximum of $500 per year. You can also earn Sam's Cash beyond Sam's Club itself, such as when you pay for a monthly or annual Peacock subscription. You have plenty of freedom in how you spend your Sam's Cash. While you always have the option to spend it in-store or on the Sam's Club website (in other words, getting your groceries for free), you can also use it to pay for your membership fees, or even cash out.
Considering the percentage, Sam's Club Plus definitely isn't the best loyalty scheme for all shoppers. As one Reddit user put it, "It really depends on your style of frugality." However, if you're planning to make some big purchases, or you're shopping for a business or large household, several Sam's Club members have noted that it's worth committing to the Plus membership.
Target Circle 360
Just like Target Circle, Target Circle 360 gives you access to free daily deals and promotions, as well as the opportunity to earn Target Circle Rewards. The biggest difference between the free loyalty program and the one that costs $10.99 per month is that Target Circle 360 gives you unlimited same-day delivery. Again, this is only for purchases over $35 (which the grocery store industry at large seems to have decided is the best minimum spend).
The surprising thing is that these deliveries don't even have to be from Target. That same-day delivery can come from anywhere listed on Shipt Marketplace, which — depending on where you live — includes the likes of 7-Eleven, CVS, and Lidl. As an added perk, Target Circle 360 members also get an extra 30 days to return unwanted items. Of course, considering the actual savings on groceries are the same for Target Circle 360 as they are Target Circle, upgrading isn't really necessary if you're just there to save cash on a weekly kitchen restock. However, if you're someone who prefers to do their shopping online rather than in-store, the savings on delivery fees may make that extra $10.99 a month worth the splurge.