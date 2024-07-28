14 Unhealthiest Breakfast Foods You Can Buy

Many people will tell you that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. After all, it's the first food you put into your body after fasting for several hours. A good breakfast will give you nutrients and energy to get through your morning. In addition, a 2021 study published in Medicine suggests that eating breakfast regularly can even reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, those health benefits go out the window if you're eating unhealthy breakfast foods.

When it comes to breakfast, many of us choose convenience over quality. That's why there are so many ready-made breakfast foods on the market that are designed to be quick, easy, and tasty. Unfortunately, not all of them are healthy breakfasts that will start your day off right. Some are absolute calorie bombs that are loaded with sugar, saturated fat, or sodium. From greasy breakfast sandwiches to sugary cereals, there are several store-bought breakfast items you should think twice about buying. If you're trying to avoid loading up on empty calories first thing in the morning, we scoured nutrition labels to uncover some of the unhealthiest breakfast foods on the market.