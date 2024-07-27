Signs Tijuana Flats Won't Be Around Much Longer

The Tex-Mex scene is a highly competitive one 一 prospective restaurants have to go up against countless local gems in addition to giants like Taco Bell and Chipotle. And in 2024, one lesser-known chain is struggling to compete. If you're in one of the four states with Tijuana Flats locations, you may be dismayed to know that things aren't looking great for the company.

In 1995, a college student by the name of Brian Wheeler decided to jump on the Tex-Mex bandwagon, opening the first Tijuana Flats in Winter Park, Florida. The restaurant chain quickly became a hit, enticing customers with its flavorful Mexican-inspired fare and a laid-back atmosphere featuring vibrant decor.

The last few years, however, have not been kind to the once-thriving restaurant. Multiple changes at the corporate level, store closures, dismal employee reviews, and even bankruptcy have afflicted the company. Any one of these on its own may suggest trouble, but all together, these signs may just spell the end for Tijuana Flats.