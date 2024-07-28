What To Buy If You Miss Trader Joe's Discontinued Island Salsa

The term "salsa," when used in the generic sense, is frequently applied to a tomato-based sauce that may or may not be spicy, and many store-bought salsas do conform to this "default" setting. In both Spanish and Italian, however, "salsa" simply means "sauce," so "salsa de chocolate" is a thing, as is "salsa de frutas." The latter category is where we find Trader Joe's late, great Island Salsa. While Trader Joe's never specified any particular island, it must have been a tropical one since the sauce's main ingredients were mango and pineapple, supplemented with bell peppers, onions, and sugar (jalapeños were way down the list). Trader Joe's seems to have stopped selling the stuff in recent years, though, so what product can step up to take its place?

The retailer offers a number of different salsas at the time of this writing, but none of them are fruit-based. If you can't see yourself shopping anywhere else, your best bet for a substitute salsa may be Trader Joe's Corn and Chile Salsa. Despite "chile" being in the name, this salsa also appears to be far more sweet than fiery since the main ingredients are sweet corn, bell peppers, and onions, while the label itself promises only "a touch of heat." This means that even though it may lack the tang of the Island Salsa, it's similarly mild and sugary. In fact, this salsa is so sweet that one Amazon reviewer compared it to candy corn.