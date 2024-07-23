Why Olympians Will Be Eating Less McDonald's And Other Fast Food In Paris

What kind of food fuels an elite athlete like sprinter Usain Bolt? Olympians, you might imagine, would survive on a lean protein- and vegetable-based diet, but Bolt allegedly ate 1000+ chicken nuggets while participating in the Beijing Olympics. While he may be the fastest of Olympian fast foodies, he's hardly the only one. At the London Olympics, an estimated 20% of meals sold in the Village came from a pop-up McDonald's that was (briefly) the chain's largest restaurant. That won't be the case this year in Paris, though, since Olympic Village head of food Philipp Würz has said no to fast food and yes to more nutritious meals.

Food at the 2012 London Olympics wasn't that bad, since in addition to Mickey D's, sushi, steaks, spring rolls, salads, and a host of other foods were available catering to dietary needs from paleo to halal. The Olympic, however, gathers athletes from all over the world and not every country has a McDonald's, so for some participants, the Olympic Village eatery may have been their only chance to experience those world-famous fries. Still, France has been trying to one-up its neighbor for the better part of a millennium and if there's one area this country excels in, that would be cuisine. With the eyes of the world upon Paris and the country's culinary honor at stake, Würz and company have been working to design the perfect Olympic menu.