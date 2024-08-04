Ricotta Vs Cottage Cheese: How They Are Different And Which One To Choose

In the world of fresh cheeses, ricotta and cottage cheese are two of the most popular options. Both are white with soft, spoonable consistencies and seemingly have a lot in common. That might leave you wondering about the difference between cottage cheese and ricotta cheese and which one you should choose.

There's no clear cut better or worse cheese between the two, they're just different options. So, it pays to learn enough about them both that you can pick the right one for the task at hand. For instance, if you're looking to make stuffed pasta, ricotta is the obvious choice, whereas cottage cheese might be better for topping bread or crackers when it's time for a snack. Ultimately, like any ingredient, each has particular uses.

We spoke to four experts, including chefs and a former cheesemaker, to find out everything there is to know about these cheeses. This helped us discover the primary differences between ricotta and cottage cheese, as well as the ways in which they're similar, and we're about to share the wealth. You'll never again have to wonder which one to use.