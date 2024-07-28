Transform Canned Crescent Rolls Into Your New Favorite Breakfast Casserole

Canned crescent rolls are a pantry staple that people often forget about when breakfast time rolls around. Sure, they're delish as dinner rolls and handy for making popular Super Bowl foods like pigs in a blanket, but they can also be a star ingredient in your favorite breakfast casserole.

Try using canned crescent roll dough as a crust for your breakfast casserole (like in a quiche). Just unroll the dough, keeping it in one sheet rather than separating the pre-cut triangles. From there, gently press the dough into the bottom of a baking dish like you would with a pie crust. Use your fingers to seal the perforated edges and smooth out the dough's surface. Be sure to poke some holes in it with a fork so it doesn't puff up too much while baking. If you pre-bake the crust just until it sets before adding your casserole filling, this will help prevent it from getting soggy.

Another way to use canned crescent rolls in a casserole is to roll up the crescents as directed and layer them in your baking dish before adding your eggy mixture. From there, you can follow practically any breakfast casserole recipe. Not only will canned dough save you the time and effort of making your own, but you can also prepare the casserole ahead of time. That way, it's ready to bake in the morning while you wake up with a cup of coffee.