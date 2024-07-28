5 Common Puerto Rican Breakfast Foods

At first glance, the breakfast menus at the Puerto Rican versions of McDonald's and Burger King, as well as at the popular Puerto Rican chain Meson Sandwiches, don't look too different from the breakfasts you'd find at any American fast food restaurant. At Mickey D's, you'll still find McGriddles, hotcakes, and hash browns (although, oddly enough, no McMuffins) while at BK, its Croissan'wiches, breakfast burritos, and French toast sticks are the order of the day. Meson, too, offers various combinations of eggs with ham, bacon, or sausage, plus a token veggie platter.

If you take a closer look, you'll notice some differences, including a greater variety of breakfast sandwiches as well as the fact that porridge is featured more prominently. These differences aren't just found at fast food restaurants, since Puerto Rico — like any other place — has its favorite breakfast foods.

While there doesn't seem to be any such thing as a "full Puerto Rican" along the lines of a "full English" (or Scottish) or Canadian lumberjack breakfast, there are certain foods that are characteristic of a morning meal in that island-slash-not-quite-state. Not only do most of the following items appear on the aforementioned fast food menus, but they're also something people enjoy at home. Some are savory, some are sweet, and some could go either way, but all of these Puerto Rican breakfast foods are something you should try at least once in your lifetime – or more, if you're lucky enough to live near a restaurante boricua with a.m. hours.