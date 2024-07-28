Nonni's Limoncello Biscotti Bites Should Be Sold At Every Costco Location
Biscotti have been around for ages, with the first version thought to have originated in 14th-century Tuscany. Often, you'll spot flavors like almond, chocolate, or hazelnut. However, Canadian Costco doesn't just deliver in terms of the food court, where it serves up an exclusive item blogger Tiffany Chen swears by. It also has a grocery item that should definitely be sold at every Costco location — Nonni's limoncello biscotti bites.
While they're billed as specifically a limoncello flavor, don't worry, that just means lemon with a bit more depth; they don't actually contain any alcohol. The bottoms of the biscotti bites are dipped in a lemon icing which is also drizzled across the top, adding a bit of sweetness that wonderfully balances out any bitterness in your beverage. You can find smaller packages at certain retailers in the U.S. like Walmart but, trust us, you'll want the Costco-sized bag — it'll disappear a whole lot faster than you think. The texture is also spot on for enjoying them in two ways. If you're a traditionalist, you can dunk them in your beverage to soften them slightly, as is customary with biscotti. However, if you want a bit of crunch in your snack, you can definitely eat them straight out of the bag as they're not as hard as some biscotti.
Mini delights and rave reviews
Another thing that sets these biscotti bites apart from standard sized biscotti is, well, how small they are. It makes them perfect for pairing with your beverage — you can have a few if you're looking for something that's about the same quantity as a regular-sized biscotti, but if you just want a small, sweet treat to pair with your beverage, one sits perfectly on a coffee or tea saucer nestled beside your cup.
Now, you don't have to take our word for it — there are many reviews online from others who have sampled Nonni's citrusy offering. They have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon Canada, with one reviewer calling them "the best biscotti in the world," adding that they'd be ordering additional bags of the smaller-sized version from the online retailer simply because Costco ran out and they needed more. Another individual posted in the Costco subreddit asking for opinions on the product, and one Reddit commenter responded that "they are amazing. I finished two bags." And when it appeared that the retailer would soon no longer be offering the product, the person added that "I went and bought three more bags. I've never done this with anything else from Costco." That's right — the bag bills these as a limited edition offering, so you'll want to grab them when you see them, and maybe cross your fingers that they become a permanent product at all Costco locations sometime soon.