Elderflower Limoncello Spritz Recipe

Prosecco is an Italian wine that's typically sold in a sparkling variety, which is delicious on its own but is also well suited to sparkling wine cocktails like bellinis, mimosas, and spritzes. Prosecco tends to be light-bodied and fresh with aromas of apple and melon, which makes it a perfect base for these classic aperitif drinks. While Prosecco is a safe bet for the backbone of your aperitif cocktails, there are plenty of other sparkling wines out there, and many of them make a perfect alternative or replacement.

When it comes to sparkling wines, the first place one's mind typically goes is Champagne. While Champagne and Prosecco are quite different, the right bottle of Champagne will make a perfect replacement for Prosecco this recipe. Look for something light-bodied with a decent acidity.

Cava is another good replacement. Cava is produced in Spain using similar methods to Champagne, though it typically features local Spanish grape varieties. Like Prosecco, Cava is typically consumed young and is known for its light and refreshing qualities. Whichever sparkling wine you choose, this recipe will produce a delicious and refreshing cocktail. Because of the sweetness of the liqueur, our best advice is to steer clear of particularly sweet sparkling wines and opt instead for tart, lighter-bodied varieties.