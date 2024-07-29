Elderflower Limoncello Spritz Recipe
A cocktail made for warm afternoons on the patio, this elderflower limoncello spritz screams summertime with its delicate aromas and refreshing flavor. Falling squarely between a limoncello spritz and a Hugo spritz, this drink contains the refreshing, lemony flavor of the limoncello and the floral aromas of the Hugo spritz. Lemon and elderflower are a classic pairing, and they dance together beautifully in this aperitif.
For the base of the spritz, we use Prosecco and club soda, providing a light, refreshing, and not-too-sweet foundation on which to construct the rest of the drink. Then, we add a healthy dose of citrus with limoncello and just a splash of elderflower liqueur to impart that delightful, floral aroma. Garnished with a lemon wheel and a sprig of mint, this cocktail is every bit as beautiful as it is delicious. It's a drink that is equally suited to a Friday evening apertivo and a Sunday brunch.
Gather the elderflower limoncello spritz ingredients
For this spritz, you will need elderflower liqueur, limoncello, Prosecco, and club soda. You will also need ice, a lemon wheel, and a sprig of mint for garnishes. Once you've brought these ingredients together, you're only two minutes away from a delicious, refreshing spritz.
Step 1: Prepare the glass
Add the lemon wheel to a large wine glass and fill the glass halfway with ice.
Step 2: Mix the spritz
Pour in the Prosecco, club soda, limoncello, and elderflower liqueur.
Step 3: Stir
Stir together.
Step 4: Garnish and serve
Garnish with a mint sprig and serve immediately.
- 1 lemon wheel
- 4 ounces chilled Prosecco
- 2 ounces chilled club soda
- 1 ½ ounces limoncello
- ½ ounce elderflower liqueur
- 1 mint sprig, for garnish
Can I use another sparkling wine as a replacement for Prosecco?
Prosecco is an Italian wine that's typically sold in a sparkling variety, which is delicious on its own but is also well suited to sparkling wine cocktails like bellinis, mimosas, and spritzes. Prosecco tends to be light-bodied and fresh with aromas of apple and melon, which makes it a perfect base for these classic aperitif drinks. While Prosecco is a safe bet for the backbone of your aperitif cocktails, there are plenty of other sparkling wines out there, and many of them make a perfect alternative or replacement.
When it comes to sparkling wines, the first place one's mind typically goes is Champagne. While Champagne and Prosecco are quite different, the right bottle of Champagne will make a perfect replacement for Prosecco this recipe. Look for something light-bodied with a decent acidity.
Cava is another good replacement. Cava is produced in Spain using similar methods to Champagne, though it typically features local Spanish grape varieties. Like Prosecco, Cava is typically consumed young and is known for its light and refreshing qualities. Whichever sparkling wine you choose, this recipe will produce a delicious and refreshing cocktail. Because of the sweetness of the liqueur, our best advice is to steer clear of particularly sweet sparkling wines and opt instead for tart, lighter-bodied varieties.
How can I customize this elderflower limoncello spritz?
There are as many variations on aperitif cocktails as there are bartenders, and what is mixology if not an invitation to experiment? Here are a few ideas on how you might want to customize this limoncello elderflower spritz to your own palate.
You can begin your customization with the sparkling wine, as we discussed above. Another place to play with this recipe is in the liqueur ratios. This cocktail features a nice balance of limoncello and elderflower flavors, but if you want more of a floral punch, add a touch more of the elderflower liqueur. Conversely, if you are looking for more citrus, another splash of limoncello might fit the bill.
If you're ambitious and have a bit of time, you could try making limoncello at home. It is a simple infusion that requires no special equipment and takes only a couple of weeks to complete. You can even get creative with other citrus and make yourself an arancello (orange liqueur) by the same method. Or, if you want to get really out there, you could even add a scoop of sorbet to your spritz.