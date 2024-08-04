The Most Nutritious Menu Items At Wendy's

If you're looking for a nutritional meal, odds are Wendy's is one of the last restaurants to cross your mind. Delicious though it may be, the fast food chain is known more for its sodium and saturated fats than its vitamins, protein, and fiber. However, if you start digging into the nutritional information of its menu, you may be surprised by how much its offerings can vary from item to item.

We're not saying that Wendy's is nutritious, per se. What we are saying is that some of its menu items can slot into a balanced diet much easier than others. We've studied the beloved burger joint's entire menu to identify those with the most nutritional value. You'd be surprised to learn that doesn't just mean listing out the entire salad section. In fact, some of the menu items that you'd think are up there with the healthiest of the bunch are actually dragged down by the highest amounts of sodium, sugar, or fat. Instead, the highlights span burgers, chicken, and beyond — meaning that no matter what you're craving, you can almost find a nutritional (or, to be more accurate, nutritional-ish) choice.