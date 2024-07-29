When We Predict Starbucks' PSL Will Return For Fall 2024

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is a fall staple. The only question is how early — or late — in the season the beverage will be in stores. The PSL, which debuted on October 10, 2003, was the third seasonal drink Starbucks released (after the since-discontinued Eggnog Latte and the Peppermint Mocha). In 2023, the PSL was released on August 24. In 2022, it released on August 30, and in 2021, it came out on August 24. This last-week-of-August trend began in 2018, but for many years before that, the PSL was released during the first week of September. With six consecutive years of Starbucks releasing the PSL in late August, it's only sensible to assume that the coffee giant will continue its tradition.

Out of the six years that have passed since this August PSL trend began, five of the release dates landed on a Tuesday. The only exception was 2023, which landed on a Thursday. If the PSL comes out on the last Tuesday of August 2024, it will be available starting August 27; if it comes out on the last Thursday, then it'll be available starting August 29. These dates are our most logical predictions for the PSL's return.