When We Predict Starbucks' PSL Will Return For Fall 2024
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is a fall staple. The only question is how early — or late — in the season the beverage will be in stores. The PSL, which debuted on October 10, 2003, was the third seasonal drink Starbucks released (after the since-discontinued Eggnog Latte and the Peppermint Mocha). In 2023, the PSL was released on August 24. In 2022, it released on August 30, and in 2021, it came out on August 24. This last-week-of-August trend began in 2018, but for many years before that, the PSL was released during the first week of September. With six consecutive years of Starbucks releasing the PSL in late August, it's only sensible to assume that the coffee giant will continue its tradition.
Out of the six years that have passed since this August PSL trend began, five of the release dates landed on a Tuesday. The only exception was 2023, which landed on a Thursday. If the PSL comes out on the last Tuesday of August 2024, it will be available starting August 27; if it comes out on the last Thursday, then it'll be available starting August 29. These dates are our most logical predictions for the PSL's return.
People have mixed opinions on the August PSL
In 2023, The Seattle Times reported that the Pumpkin Spice Latte helped boost Starbucks' earnings in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, and according to Bloomberg Second Measure, Starbucks' sales during its fall menu launch week increased 14% from 2021 to 2022. Clearly, the PSL is still popular and people will continue to buy it for the foreseeable future. Even in a Mashed survey of who makes the best pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks was the overwhelming winner.
Despite this, people have mixed opinions on the PSL's August release. Some Reddit users complained about how early 2023's PSL came around: "If we weren't in the middle of a heat dome," one Redditor wrote, "I'd say woo! But for now, boo!" The average U.S. temperature in August 2023 was 74.4 degrees Fahrenheit (via NCEI) — a bit warm for a traditionally hot drink. (Don't make any mistakes when ordering a PSL — try it iced or at "kids' temperature.")
Besides the weather, there are also seasonal feelings to consider. "September feels a lot more autumnal than August, even if we ARE barely a week away," another Redditor explained, which makes sense considering fall begins in late September. Some folks, however, like the extended PSL time frame: "It does feel a little early but I'm not gonna complain lol, more time for me to enjoy it," another Redditor wrote. The drink signals cozy fall days ahead, so many people welcome it with loving arms — even in August.