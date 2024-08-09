11 Seafood Dishes Chefs Will Never Order

Seafood can be a bit of a mixed bag. When it's good, it's heavenly, but when it's bad, it can range from off-putting to downright dangerous — which is why professional chefs are careful what they order when eating seafood in a restaurant. For chef Tony Inn, Executive Chef of Kin Gin, the first order of business is to choose a restaurant specializing in seafood — and not just because you know there's an expert behind the range. "Venues that sell a lot of particular item tend to have a higher turnover, meaning the ingredients are fresher and quality tends to be better," he says.

It's also a good idea to remember where in the world you are, explains chef Michael Correll, Executive Chef of Ruse. "I'm not going to going to a diner in Nebraska and ordering the crab cake," he says. "I'm not saying you can't get good seafood in middle America but it does have its limitations."

Above all, don't be afraid to ask questions, specifically regarding provenance, suggests chef Oscar Cabezas, Executive Chef of Teleferic Barcelona. "I usually go to restaurants that have direct contact with their sources and I ask what the catch of the day is." By and large, our experts recommend being adventurous. "Don't always go for the most familiar item," suggests Stephanie Sandfrey, Executive Sous Chef, Jaleo Las Vegas. That said, there are a few seafood dishes our experts generally eschew. Here are the ones even the pros won't order.