How Long Queso Fresco Is Good For After Opening

For an authentic Mexican food experience, forget the bag of shredded cheddar. Clever cooks know to grab some queso fresco instead, a mild, crumbly variety that's typically used to top dishes before serving. (Check out our guide to Mexican cheeses to learn about other varieties, too.) It's easy to load up your favorite tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and other Mexican meals with tasty queso fresco. However, if you've got some cheese left over, you may wonder how long you've got to use it before it goes bad. Luckily, the answer is relatively straightforward.

Typically, queso fresco will stay good for one to two weeks after opening when stored correctly. To ensure your cheese lasts as long as possible, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before storing it in the fridge. You can preserve it even further by placing it on the lowest shelf, where it's typically the coolest.

Regardless of this general guidance, you should always use your eyes and nose before consuming any leftover cheese. Any visible mold or changes in color are a sure sign to toss it, as are any differences in texture or unpleasant smells.