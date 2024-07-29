How Long Queso Fresco Is Good For After Opening
For an authentic Mexican food experience, forget the bag of shredded cheddar. Clever cooks know to grab some queso fresco instead, a mild, crumbly variety that's typically used to top dishes before serving. (Check out our guide to Mexican cheeses to learn about other varieties, too.) It's easy to load up your favorite tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and other Mexican meals with tasty queso fresco. However, if you've got some cheese left over, you may wonder how long you've got to use it before it goes bad. Luckily, the answer is relatively straightforward.
Typically, queso fresco will stay good for one to two weeks after opening when stored correctly. To ensure your cheese lasts as long as possible, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before storing it in the fridge. You can preserve it even further by placing it on the lowest shelf, where it's typically the coolest.
Regardless of this general guidance, you should always use your eyes and nose before consuming any leftover cheese. Any visible mold or changes in color are a sure sign to toss it, as are any differences in texture or unpleasant smells.
Avoiding queso fresco issues
When it comes to food safety, it's often better to be safe than sorry. This is particularly true for queso fresco. One factor that might make you think twice about eating queso fresco is the cheese's reputation for causing foodborne illness. This is a result of its relatively high pH and high moisture content, which can create a perfect breeding ground for pathogens when given the opportunity.
Sickness and even deaths have been reported among those who've consumed poorly made or stored queso fresco, especially when it's been made from unpasteurized milk, in unsanitary conditions, or not kept at an appropriately low temperature while being transported or stored. That's why it's vital to only consume this cheese from safe sources that use pasteurized milk and factory-seal and label their products.
Alternatively, it's also simple to craft your own homemade queso fresco. This allows you careful control over the conditions and ingredients, and allows you to make only as much as you need, helping avoid leftovers altogether. Plus, the three ingredients are so basic that it's likely many cooks have them waiting in their kitchens already. So, no matter how you get your queso fresco, go ahead and enjoy a few extra crumbles — it won't be good forever.