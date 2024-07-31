When it comes to dining out, making healthier choices can often be challenging. This is especially true when it comes to fast food. One chain that many health-conscious fast food consumers head to for a light but quick meal or snack is Chick-fil-A. However, one look at the chain's menu reveals a lot of fried items, such as the original chicken sandwich, original chicken nuggets, and, of course, Chick-fil-A's legendary waffle-style French fries. The restaurant also serves up indulgent sides and desserts like macaroni and cheese, milkshakes, cookies, and brownies.

When visiting Chick-fil-A is it possible to eat healthy? We evaluated the chicken chain's menu and, as it turns out, it offers a range of items that cater to various dietary preferences and needs, including some that are healthier and lighter compared to much of the menu's fried offerings. Chick-fil-A has salads, grilled chicken items, low-sugar beverages, and light breakfast options — all of which can be included in part of a healthy diet. We'll explain more about how we selected these items at the end of the article, but for now, read on to find out some of the healthiest Chick-fil-A menu items you can buy.