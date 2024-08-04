The Biggest Lawsuits That Plagued The Beer Industry

Legal disputes can go on for centuries, as demonstrated by the enduring conflict between the brewery that gave birth to Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch (now AB InBev), and a Czech brewery, Budejovicky Budvar, which produces Budweiser Budvar. The conflict can be traced back to the city of České Budějovice (Budweis in German) in modern-day Czech Republic. Renowned for its brewing tradition, the city has been producing beer since the 13th century, including Budweiser Bier, which translates to "Beer from Budweis" in German.

In the late 19th century, Adolphus Busch, the co-founder of Anheuser-Busch, started brewing a beer called Budweiser in the U.S. The beer was inspired by the brewing techniques of Bohemia, as attested to by Busch at a court hearing initiated by the state-owned Budweiser Budvar Brewery in 1896. "The idea was simply to brew a beer similar in quality, color, flavor and taste to the beer then made at Budweis," Busch testified at the time (via Mel Magazine).

In 1939, the two breweries came to a settlement that Anheuser-Busch would only sell its beer under the name Budweiser in North America, while breweries from Bohemia could use the name to sell their products in Europe. This is why Budejovicky Budvar sells its beer under the name Czechvar in the U.S. and AB InBev markets Budweiser as Bud in Europe. Unfortunately, this compromise hasn't been enough to satisfy AB InBev, which has continued to campaign for a territorial expansion of its Budweiser trademark.