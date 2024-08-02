Texas Pete Hot Sauce Was Not Invented In The Lone Star State

Texas Pete may score five out of five for flavor, but it only rates a single star for naming conventions. For starters, the sauce really has nothing to do with Texas, since it was invented in North Carolina in 1929. According to the Texas Pete website, the newly-fledged company first considered the name "Mexican Joe" to capitalize on the country's association with spicy foods, but it fortunately sidestepped this brush with casual racism by opting for a "more American" moniker along with a cowboy mascot. (The "Pete" part comes from the nickname of one of the company founders.)

Ironically, Texas Pete isn't even made in a Mexican style but is instead what's known as a Louisiana-style hot sauce. These sauces often have a fairly moderate heat level but a tangy flavor thanks to vinegar. In fact, the main ingredients are typically nothing more than chiles (usually cayenne or jalapeños), vinegar, and salt, plus the usual preservatives and thickeners found in many commercially-produced sauces.

You may be familiar with several other Louisiana-style grocery store hot sauces, including Franks' Red Hot and Louisiana Hot. However, if you can't think of a single Texas-style hot sauce, that's because there doesn't seem to be any one specific style associated with the state — unless you count Tex-Mex-style salsa or spicy barbecue sauce. Since the Lone Star State does share a border with Louisiana, Texas Pete could claim to be inspired by East Texas culinary ways, but that might be a bit of a stretch.